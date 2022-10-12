Seminar discusses new models for incorporating health technologies in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics Jamil Haddad (INTO), held, this Tuesday (11), the seminar “New Models of Technological Incorporation in Health“. The event took place in auditorium 1 of the institute, in Caju – Rio de Janeiro/RJ. The minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, attended the opening, along with the director of INTO, Germana Lyra Bahr.

The assessment of health technologies is a way of synthesizing scientific evidence and the perspective of different actors on the incorporation process, which also enables the participation of society.

Among the speakers at the seminar were the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE/MS), Sandra de Castro Barros, with the theme “Pharmaceutical Assistance Models in the SUS: from incorporation to access”. The director of the Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies (SCTIE/MS), Vânia Canuto, spoke about “Alteration of Conitec Processes” and the director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Daniel Pereira, addressed the “Registration of Medicines and Technology in Health“.

The general coordinator of Scientific Assistance Projects (SCTIE/UFRJ), Gláucia Moraes, was the mediator of the event. “Health systems in different countries show great diversity in terms of decisions about the incorporation of technologies and the expectations of service users. The arsenal of interventions in health care is vast, being continuously expanded with new medicines, equipment, articles and medical procedures”, explained Gláucia.

The event was also attended by representatives of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), Sindusfarma, Hospital Pró Cardíaco and the Universidade Federal Fluminense/UFF.

