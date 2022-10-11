Residents and graduates have until October 30 to register for an internship working in the North of the Country — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Residents and graduates of residency programs in the areas of medicine, nursing, education, physics, physiotherapy, biomedicine, dentistry, nutrition and psychology have until October 30th to apply for the public notice that will select interns who will work in the Northern Region of the country. , serving riverside populations.

Professionals need to be accredited by the National Commission for Medical Residency (CNRM) and the National Commission for Multiprofessional Health Residencies (CNRMS). The internship, which lasts 30 days, totals 250 hours and takes place from January to October 2023. The work involves three phases:

– Preparatory phase with 10 hours of distance learning course;
– Internship with 60 hours of weekly insertion, both theoretical and practical, with the River Family Health Teams (ESFF) and Riverside Family Health Teams (ESFR) in the region to be served;
– Post-experience with the delivery of a final report with a situational diagnosis of the health of populations, proposed care plans and presentation of a clinical case of greater impact for training.

Interested parties should fill out the registration form at this link for residents and at this link for professionals who have graduated.

Each month, up to 15 places will be offered for residents and up to seven places for graduates. This offer is subject to the availability of the River Family Health Teams (ESFF) and Riverside Family Health Teams (ESFR), in the Northern Region of the country. The internship experience is linked to the completion and approval of the preparatory stage, which includes the formation of the course in Distance Education.

The action is yet another advance in the implementation of the National Plan for Strengthening Residencies in Health, aimed at valuing and qualifying residents, teaching staff, residency program managers and institutional support for residency programs in health in Brazil. The initiative is intended to strengthen the process of expansion and qualification of the specialized workforce, with a view to the needs of the SUS.

Ministry of Health



