Ministry of Health conducts technical visit to the UFRN Health Innovation Laboratory — CMIO(Brazil)

Technical cooperation with federal public institutions is one of the main modalities aimed at developing projects of great relevance to the Unified Health System (SUS). Therefore, in order to learn about innovative experiences of these organizations in the country and expand the institutional portfolio for future partnerships, the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health (Decoop/SE) visited the Technological Innovation Laboratory in Health at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (LAIS/UFRN).

“The ability of our federal institutions to carry out excellent research is indisputable and innovation laboratories are great incubators of these projects. We were impressed with the work developed by LAIS in the area of ​​science and technology”, highlighted the director of Decoop, Ana Paula Siqueira.

The laboratory is the first in the country to be installed in a Brazilian hospital with the aim of promoting technological innovation in health. It has three lines of action – management, assistance and education – which aim to improve the quality of services provided to the population through humanized science.

“LAIS is, by nature, a cooperation laboratory, whether at national or international level. The visit opened up a series of possibilities for new partnerships and cooperation”, commented the executive director of the Laboratory of Technological Innovation in Health, Ricardo Valentim.

The Ministry of Health already carries out cooperation projects with the laboratory through Decentralized Execution Terms (TEDs) that finance projects in various areas. Currently, LAIS has 371 published articles, 45 physical and digital books, 123 installed software, 10 patent applications and 455 extension activities.

Project Office

As the Office of Strategic Projects of the Ministry of Health, the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health works by supporting the Ministry of Health‘s secretariats in the implementation of best practices, dissemination of the project management culture and formulation of collaboration strategies regarding the modalities of celebration of partnerships that aim to improve and strengthen the SUS.

Ministry of Health