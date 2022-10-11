Lucas overcame grief by writing stories; understand how children and adolescents are welcomed — CMIO(Brazil)

Losing something or someone can trigger a process known as grief. Longing and sadness are part of this moment, but the individual must be able to reestablish life, otherwise, grief can end up becoming a disorder.

Nilza Silva, Lucas’ grandmother, suffered from the loss of her daughter by Covid-19 and still feared her grandson’s illness. “When I arrived at the health service, I was very afraid of losing Lucas. This child didn’t sleep, didn’t eat, we had sleepless nights. He had a lot of nightmares,” she reports.

The psychologist, Sandra Evangelista, explains how support and care are offered to children in cases of prolonged grief. “We have playful boxes with various toys. Through play, this child begins to express her feelings and our work enters as psychoeducation, which is to understand the emotion present in that child”, she explains.

Unlike adults, children often have difficulties in expressing and naming their feelings, especially in complex situations, such as grief.

“With Lucas it was like that. It was from playing and telling stories that he began to write. And in his writing, in the narration, he brings the loss and how he organized his feelings. When we close this cycle, he understands that now is a new beginning”, describes Sandra.

Lucas flips through the pages of the notebook, shows the stories written by him and the drawings of superheroes. Sandra explains that nostalgia will always be present, but overcoming prolonged grief is directly linked to the possibility of resuming life. “Grief is forever. Lucas will never stop feeling the loss of his mother, who is a central figure in his life. But he will get over it. So, from a boy who arrived here without eating, without playing and without sleep, he starts to recover all that, as if life started to get colorful again”, he adds.

Lucas reached the end of treatment and was discharged. He says he will continue to tell his stories. “Today I feel happy, I’m going to go home and continue writing”, says the boy.

SUS

The Unified Health System provides care for people with demands related to mental health through the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), with specialized services for children and adolescents, such as the Child and Youth Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPSi) and the Health Care Units. Welcoming children and youth. These are specialized services, but the other services in the network also provide care for this population.

Yellow September

During the month of September, the Ministry of Health released a series of content on the importance of awareness and care for mental health. Information is the first step of any treatment. Remember:

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health