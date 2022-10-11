Participants of the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health address the importance of training

The public health scenario in Uruguay and the partnerships and efforts to improve the Unified Health System (SUS) in Brazil permeated the lectures and debates on the third day of the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health, this Thursday ( 29). The event, promoted by the Ministry of Health through the Secretariat for Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES), brought together international experts who presented experiences from public health systems. The meeting, based in Brasília, began on Tuesday (27).

On Thursday morning, Professor Mercedes Perez, from the University of the Republic of Uruguay, explained how continuing education and the management of human resources in health takes place in the country neighboring Brazil. She contextualized the current moment in the country from the health emergency caused by Covid-19.

When exposing about the Integrated Health System in Uruguay, created by law in 2008, the specialist explained that from its implementation, health care became the right of all citizens of the country, with all levels of care. Thus, the population that did not have any type of coverage started to have it. This change also influenced improvements for healthcare workers.

Previously, there were no specific policies for the various careers. The country’s human resources in health are 80% graduates of the university she represented in the debate. This strong responsibility for the training of professionals places the educational institution in a prominent position in the definition of health and training policies.

Partnership

In partnership with the Ministry of Health, through SGTES, the National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems) has contributed to the adherence to the Health with Agent Program. It is about offering technical courses for Community Health Agents and Endemic Combat Agents.

This agreement was highlighted by Conasems advisor, Cristina Sette, during her participation in the Seminar. The courses are developed by the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS). With a workload of 1,275 class hours, the training began this September and has 200,000 people enrolled.

The advisor listed the contribution of Conasems throughout the history of SUS. When talking about the organization and training of human resources in the System, from the perspective of the Municipal Health Departments, she highlighted initiatives that made a difference. In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the entity also contributes to the development of actions such as ImunizaSUS, which works to strengthen immunization actions in municipal territories, and Ser Gestor, which improves municipal management of the SUS.

Panorama

The importance of training human resources in the health area was highlighted by the assistant secretary of SGTES, Vinícius Nunes Azevedo and by the director of the Secretariat, Musa Denaise Morais de Melo. When exploring the theme “Panorama of Education Management and Health Resources in the Ministry of Health and SUS”, director Musa took the opportunity to highlight the Health with Agent Program, cited by the Conasems advisor.

The director said that the program offers technical training to Community Health Agents and Endemic Combat Agents in “a giant process that provides two technical courses in addition to other training also in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul”.

She presented to the participants of the event several SGTES initiatives, such as the one carried out with the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI), for the qualification of 2,617 Indigenous Health Agents and Indigenous Sanitation Agents who work in Special Indigenous Districts located in Amazonas, in Mato Grosso. Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Assistant Secretary Vinícius spoke about the role of SGTES in human resources planning in health based on evidence, data and artificial intelligence. “This work takes into account the demand for health services and the supply of health professionals”.

Reflection

The secretary of SGTES, Helio Angotti, closed the third and last day of the International Seminar recalling the reflection he suggested to the participants on the first day of the event (27/09), when he spoke of the importance of creating a policy for the area. He reinforced that after watching everything that was presented, “the importance of the existence of this policy is clear”.

He argues that the new rule will contribute to fewer fluctuations between demand and supply, which will give more stability to SUS. The secretary stressed that the purpose will always be to provide the best service to the population. The manager informed that the content presented in the three days of the Seminar will be organized by the SGTES servers to make available both to the participants and to support the Secretariat’s action plans.

Ministry of Health