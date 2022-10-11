Course on Chagas Disease in Primary Health Care is open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

The Ministry of Health has opened enrollment for the course “Chagas Disease in Primary Health Care“. 10 thousand vacancies will be offered, with the objective of training professionals to work directly or indirectly in the diagnosis, staging, treatment, surveillance, prevention and control of the disease. Opened by the Unified Health System (UNA-SUS).

Classes will be offered in the distance learning format (EaD) to professionals working in Primary Health Care. The initiative aims to contribute to the updating of professionals who are dedicated to caring for people with Chagas disease.

The disease affects 6 to 8 million people in the Americas and persists as a cause of suffering and death for thousands of people in the poorest countries and among the most vulnerable populations.

