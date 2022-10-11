Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health qualifies 191 hospitals in the program — CMIO(Brazil)

The ordinance that enables the 191 hospitals for the QualiSUS Cardio program was published this Friday (30), in the Official Gazette (DOU). The announcement of hospitals enabled in the program that monitors the quality of cardiovascular care in the Unified Health System (SUS) was made this Thursday (29) during the seminar promoted by the Ministry of Health on World Heart Day.

Access the complete list of qualified hospitals here.

Established in May 2022, QualiSUS Cardio is an advance in the specialized care financing model, incorporating performance as a fundamental criterion for differentiated funding. Hospitals that provide cardiovascular care qualified in the program must achieve goals established by an index based on a multi-criteria analysis model.

“Cardiovascular disease is a major public health problem. There are more than 18 million deaths in the world and they deserve special attention from public managers”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, during this Thursday’s event (29).

The 1st cycle of the program evaluated the 191 health facilities pre-classified within the scope of high cardiovascular complexity based on indicators related to the volume, quality and complexity of the assistance offered, establishing differentiated costing conditioned to performance.

The program established, in 4 levels, the classification of Health Centers according to the performance of each one:
– Level A Hospitals – will receive an additional cost of 75% of the table value;
– Level B Hospitals – will receive an additional cost of 60% of the table value;
– Level C Hospitals – will receive an additional cost of 45% of the table value;
– Level D Hospitals – will receive an additional cost of 30% of the table value.

Every two years, a new classification of the levels of all hospitals participating in the program will be carried out.

Giurla Martins
Ministry of Health



