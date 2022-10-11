Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women; know the risk factors — CMIO(Brazil)

In Brazil, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, after non-melanoma skin cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. It is also what causes the most deaths among women. For 2022, INCA estimates the occurrence of 66 thousand new cases. Breast cancer can also affect men, a situation that represents 1% of cases. Several factors can be related to breast cancer, such as:

Behavioral/environmental

. Obesity and overweight;

. Sedentary lifestyle;

. Consumption of alcoholic beverages;

. Frequent exposure to ionizing radiation (X-rays, mammography and tomography).

Reproductive/hormonal history

. First menstruation (menarche) before age 12;

. Late menopause (after age 55);

. Not having had children;

. First pregnancy after age 30;

. Not having breastfed;

. Have used oral contraceptives (birth control pill) for a long time;

. Have taken post-menopausal hormone replacement therapy (mostly for more than five years).

hereditary/genetic

Family history of:

. Ovary cancer;

. Breast cancer in men;

. Breast cancer in women, especially before age 50.

A woman who has inherited genetic changes in her family is at increased risk of breast cancer. From 5 to 10% of cases are related to hereditary and/or genetic factors. Still, the presence of one or more risk factors does not mean that the woman will necessarily have the disease.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump (lump) in the breast, which may or may not be accompanied by pain. It is present in more than 90% of cases of the disease. According to INCA, not every lump is breast cancer, so it is important to consult a health professional for analysis. Other symptoms may also appear:

. Reddened, retracted or orange-peeled breast skin;

. Small lumps under the arm or on the neck;

. Changes in the nipple (nipple);

. Spontaneous leakage of fluid from one of the nipples.

Changes suspected of breast cancer should always be investigated for diagnostic clarification. In younger women, any lump that persists for more than one menstrual cycle should be investigated by a professional. In the case of women over 50, any lump in the breast should be investigated.

Reduction of risk factors

Some behaviors can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer:

. Maintain healthy body weight;

. Be physically active;

. Avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages;

Breastfeeding is also a protective factor for breast cancer. Every woman aged 40 years or older should look for a Basic Health Unit to perform a clinical breast exam annually. Women between the ages of 50 and 69 should have a mammogram every two years.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health