New nutrition labeling helps consumers make more conscious food choices — CMIO(Brazil)

New rules for food labeling are in effect. The highlight is the adoption of the front nutritional table, which consists of presenting, in a simple and clear way, information on the content of sodium, sugar and saturated fats. This way, processed and ultra-processed foods will have a warning on the front of the package. The magnifying glass symbol will highlight the elements harmful to health, helping the consumer to make more conscious food choices.

The well-known Nutritional Information Table, present on the back of the products, will also undergo changes. Are they:

The table now has only black letters and a white background to ensure legibility of the information.

Identification of total and additional sugars

The declaration of the energy and nutritional value per 100g or 100ml will facilitate the comparison of products and the number of servings per package.

The table should, as a rule, be close to the list of ingredients, except for small products.

Click here to learn more.

Click here to access the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health