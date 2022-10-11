practice in the first years of life brings physical and mental benefits — CMIO(Brazil)

Physical activities are associated with several benefits, both physical and mental, which can be observed from early childhood, when the practice should be encouraged. Among them are maintaining a healthy weight, improving cardiorespiratory capacity, psychomotor development, learning, encouraging the culture of movement and psychosocial well-being.

More than half of the Brazilian population is overweight, including children and adolescents, according to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). Data from the Ministry of Health‘s National Food and Nutrition Surveillance System indicate that, of the 4.5 million children up to five years of age monitored by the Unified Health System this year, 798,000 are at risk of overweight and another 652,000 are already overweight or obesity, which represents 14.3% of children monitored by the public health network at this age.

The Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population encourages the practice of activities since childhood. The SBP and the Ministry of Health recommend that children and adolescents have daily access for at least one hour to opportunities to play, learn and live with nature so that they can develop with full physical, mental, emotional and social health.

According to the document, the recommendations are:

Children up to 1 year

They should perform at least 30 minutes a day of stimulation and belly-down movements (prone position).

Children from 1 to 2 years old

At least 3 hours of daily activities of any intensity are recommended, such as balancing on both feet and on one foot, turning, crawling, throwing objects, rolling over, sitting and standing.

Children from 3 to 5 years old

At least 3 hours daily of activities of any intensity, of which at least one hour must be of moderate to vigorous intensity. Activities such as running, kicking, jumping, climbing objects, among others can be performed.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health