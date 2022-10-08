Ministry of Health launches new edition of Health Economics Bulletin — CMIO(Brazil)

Among the final costs of a general hospital, the most expensive is the emergency room, while in the intermediate sectors of these establishments, the most expensive are imaging centers, nutrition and dietetics services and clinical analysis laboratories. These and other data on the Unified Health System (SUS) are included in the third edition of the Health Economics Bulletin.

The publication addresses the National Cost Management Program (PNGC) of the Ministry of Health, which is currently present in 488 health units in the country. “The program has the largest public health cost information base in Brazil”, highlights Everton Macêdo, director of the Department of Health Economics, Investment and Performance (SE/MS).

Created in 2006, the PNGC is already used by 12 state and 12 municipal health departments, in addition to 20 university hospitals, a federal hospital and the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Into). Participation in the program takes place through voluntary adhesion of the service manager, who also selects the units that will have their costs calculated by the methodology of the SUS Cost Accounting and Management Information System (ApuraSUS).

The program is available for hospitals, emergency care units, polyclinics, family health units and blood centers. “The calculation of costs allows us not only to verify how much each service costs, but mainly to qualify the decision-making processes within the scope of the SUS”, explains Maciene Mendes, coordinator of the PNGC, highlighting the importance of voluntary adherence by public managers for systematization. of the data.

Currently, through PNGC and ApuraSUS, it is possible to know, based on real data, how much is needed to fund a hospital, what are the average costs per patient/day in the ICU, in wards, including the average cost of CT scans , resonance and even the cost of a kilo of washed clothes, for example.

Report card

Created in 2021, the Health Economics Bulletin aims to bring to the discussion topics related to SUS financing. In the first two volumes, the document addressed the Public Health Budget Information System (SIOPS) and the Health Price Database (BPS).

Ministry of Health