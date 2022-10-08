Successful experiences will be shared at the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health — CMIO(Brazil)

The Brazilian policy on education and work in health will gain new perspectives from the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health, which takes place from Tuesday (27) to Thursday (29), in Brasília/DF, gathering successful experiences of other countries in the area of ​​human resources for health.

The forecast is to have the participation of 150 professionals who will also be part of the discussions to support the construction of a national debate on the subject. Solutions developed by countries in the Americas, Europe and Africa will be presented. They are: Canada, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain and South Africa.

The expectation is that the exchange of knowledge will contribute to the construction of a propositional national agenda for the area of ​​human resources in the Unified Health System (SUS), in its dimensions of education and work.

The event will take place in a hybrid way, with part in person in the auditorium of Instituto Serzedello Corrêa. The organization is from the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Labor Management and Health Education (SGTES/MS).

Check out the upcoming themes:

. Overview of Education Management and Human Resources in Health in MS/SUS;

. Continuing Education in Health and Human Resource Management in Health – Current Status and Trends in South Africa, Canada, Spain, Chile, Uruguay;

. National Policy on Permanent Education in Health and the Brazilian Health Education Scenario;

. Construction and Implementation of an Artificial Intelligence System in the Management of Human Resources in Health in Brazil;

. New National Health Human Talent Policy in Colombia;

. Data Analysis and Human Resources Management in Health;

. Effectiveness of Municipal Health Plans and Continuing Education of Human Resources in the SUS.

Service:

International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health

Location: Auditorium of the Serzedello Corrêa Institute, in the South Sports Clubs Sector – Section 3 – Brasília/DF

Date: September 27th to 29th (Tuesday to Thursday)

Hours: 9 am to 6 pm

Ministry of Health