Courses with guidelines for opening a residency program in health are open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

Registrations for two microcourses aimed at promoting medical residencies are reopened: Guidance for Opening a Medical Residency Program and Guidance for Opening a Residency Program in the Professional Health Area. The training courses have a workload of 12 hours each and are offered by the Federal University of Goiás (UFG) and available on the UNA-SUS platform. Applications continue until May 2023.

Each course offers 50 thousand places for professionals interested in knowing the actors and the panorama of laws, ordinances and regulations, as well as the primary activities for the creation, preparation and submission of proposals aimed at the authorization of Residency Programs in Brazil.

National Plan for Strengthening Health Residencies

The initiative is part of the National Plan for the Strengthening of Residencies in Health (PNFRS), which seeks to value residents, teaching staff and residency program managers through qualification actions, granting of incentives and institutional support to institutions proposing programs residency in health, especially in SUS priority regions.

Ministry of Health