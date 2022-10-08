Ministry of Health debates First National Report on Dementia this Wednesday (21) — CMIO(Brazil)

In allusion to the World Alzheimer’s Disease Day and the National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Day, celebrated on September 21, the Ministry of Health promotes a virtual roundtable on the initial impressions of the First National Report on Dementia. The meeting will feature health experts and will be held on Wednesday (21), from 9 am to 12 pm. Interested can follow on Youtube.

The mapping produced by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and financed by the Ministry of Health aims to provide a detailed picture of dementia in Brazil to support the planning of actions in the care of these people and their families. The full report will be finalized in 2023.

Creating strategies and addressing the issue with health professionals and society as a whole is an urgent reality that requires planning to provide care to people with dementia and their families. The World Health Organization (WHO) approved, in Geneva, Switzerland, the Global Action Plan for Dementia 2017 – 2025, adopted by 194 countries, highlighting the urgent need for action by governments in the care of people with dementia. .

In response to this demand, the Brazilian government, through the Health Coordination of Elderly Person in Primary Care, of the Department of Life Cycles (SAPS/MS), developed several initiatives that include funding a survey with Unifesp to produce of the report, intended to estimate the number of people with dementia today and with projections into the future, as well as disease-related mortality, rates of underdiagnosis and related stigma.

This proposal is in line with other federal government initiatives, such as the validation of the iSupport platform (in progress) aimed at caregivers of elderly people with dementia and the development of guides with technical guidelines for the identification and screening of geriatric syndromes, including the cognitive problems (dementia and mild cognitive disorders). Such actions contribute to broadening the discussion and reflection on the topic, also supporting decision-making by managers.

Context

In Brazil, about 2 million people live with some form of dementia. These numbers are expected to triple by 2050. According to estimates by the Global Burden of Disease project, the numbers could reach more than 150 million, due to an aging population. This scenario shows that the disease must be understood as a public health priority. Previous estimates suggest that more than 70% of people in Brazil with dementia are not diagnosed and this estimate is being revised in the First National Report, which will use more robust data from across the country.

The condition of a person with Alzheimer’s Disease has an important impact on the health of individuals and their families. As the disease progresses, the person loses autonomy and it becomes increasingly difficult to carry out day-to-day activities alone, requiring a caregiver. Most of the time, this support is provided by family members and women who end up having their own health compromised due to this responsibility.

There are ways to improve the quality of life for people with dementia and their families. However, as it is a progressive disease and currently without a cure, prevention becomes even more relevant. Illnesses and health behaviors increase the risk of developing dementia: diabetes, hypertension, smoking, physical inactivity, obesity, hearing loss, among others.

Recently, in a study commissioned by the journal The Lancet, 12 modifiable risk factors were identified that are responsible for 40% of dementia cases worldwide. The Brazilian report shows that 11 of these factors explain 48% of cases of dementia. Therefore, promoting actions for the prevention and reduction of underdiagnosis rates, as well as the provision of immediate and long-term care, which meet the needs of people with dementia, are essential to reduce the impact of this condition in Brazil.

Other information

Ministry of Health