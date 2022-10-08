Seminar on expansion and qualification of care for STIs starts this Thursday (22) — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health is holding this Thursday (22) and Friday (23), the “I Seminar for Expansion and Qualification of Attention to HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and other Sexually Transmitted Infections in Primary Health Care: Sharing Care in the Health Care Networks”. The event is scheduled to start at 9 am. Interested parties can follow virtually.

The target audience of the event are professionals and managers of surveillance and Primary Health Care working on the subject. The meeting will discuss the process of expanding and qualifying the care of people with sexually transmitted infections.

Click here to access the full schedule.

Tiago Souza

Ministry of Health