Brazil receives award for Proteja actions, a program to stop the spread of childhood obesity — Português (Brasil)

Brazil‘s efforts to stop the spread of childhood obesity gained international recognition, this Wednesday (21), during an event held by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Obesity Prevention and Care Strategy (Proteja) was established with the aim of improving children’s health and nutrition through essential and complementary actions.

In a message to the WHO and representatives present at the virtual meeting, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted that currently 1,300 cities have already joined the program. “Proteja has twenty essential actions and 41 complementary intersectoral actions that promote healthier cities for Brazilian children and families. We recognize that dietary practices are determinants of the health and nutrition of populations,” he said.

Brazil was selected to receive the “2022 UN Interagency Task Force and the WHO Special Program on Primary Health Care Award”. The award recognizes the leadership and outstanding contribution of the Brazilian Ministry of Health in the multisectoral action for the prevention and control of chronic non-communicable diseases through Proteja.

protect

The strategy aims to stop the spread of childhood obesity and contribute to the care and improvement of the health and nutrition of Brazilian children and families. The axes of action for the implementation of the National Strategy for Prevention and Attention to Childhood Obesity (Proteja):

Food and nutrition surveillance, health promotion and prevention of excessive weight gain, early diagnosis and adequate care for children, adolescents and pregnant women, within the scope of Primary Health Care;

Health promotion in schools to make them spaces that promote the consumption of adequate and healthy foods and the regular practice of physical activity;

Education, communication and information to promote healthy eating and physical activity for the entire Brazilian population;

Training and continuing education of professionals involved in child care;

Intersectoral and community-based articulations that promote healthy environments and support healthy eating and physical activity within cities.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health