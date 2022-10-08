Brazilian Natural Medicine

Training for mental health care trains SAMU professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







In the month of suicide awareness and prevention, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of mental health care. The Training of Multipliers in Urgencies and Emergencies in Mental Health is a training offered to professionals of the Mobile Emergency Care Service – SAMU.

The course qualifies doctors and nurses working at SAMU to attend to mental health events. In 2021, three classes were offered, which included 36 Emergency Regulation Centers and trained 100 professionals.

The course is divided into two stages:

  • 60 hours in the Distance Education modality (EaD);
  • 30h in the face-to-face modality, in Brasília (DF), at the SAMU-DF facilities.

At the moment, two classes are in progress with the participation of 160 professionals. The forecast is that two new trainings will take place in November and December. Thus, in addition to the courses offered in 2021, there will be 420 doctors and nurses qualified to work on mental health events in the 190 Emergency Regulation Centers (CRU) existing in Brazil.

Fran Martins
Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

new version of monkeypox notification system is now working — Português (Brasil)

13 mins ago

Extension Program for the Implementation of the SUS Health Surveillance Policy will be the subject of a webinar this Friday (23) — CMIO(Brazil)

18 mins ago

Oral health courses train more than 8,500 multipliers and continue with open enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

26 mins ago

About 80% of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia diagnoses occur in people aged 45 and over — CMIO(Brazil)

34 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.