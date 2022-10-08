Training for mental health care trains SAMU professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

In the month of suicide awareness and prevention, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of mental health care. The Training of Multipliers in Urgencies and Emergencies in Mental Health is a training offered to professionals of the Mobile Emergency Care Service – SAMU.

The course qualifies doctors and nurses working at SAMU to attend to mental health events. In 2021, three classes were offered, which included 36 Emergency Regulation Centers and trained 100 professionals.

The course is divided into two stages:

60 hours in the Distance Education modality (EaD);

30h in the face-to-face modality, in Brasília (DF), at the SAMU-DF facilities.

At the moment, two classes are in progress with the participation of 160 professionals. The forecast is that two new trainings will take place in November and December. Thus, in addition to the courses offered in 2021, there will be 420 doctors and nurses qualified to work on mental health events in the 190 Emergency Regulation Centers (CRU) existing in Brazil.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health