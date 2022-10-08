new version of monkeypox notification system is now working — Português (Brasil)

The new version of the Notifiable Diseases Information System, called e-SUS Sinan, for the notification and investigation of monkeypox, is now operational. To speed up communication and qualify timely data analysis, the new version of the system was launched as a 100% online platform, with high-performance infrastructure. The platform will contribute to the democratization of information and allow all health professionals to have access to information and make it available to the community.

The migration process to e-SUS Sinan will be completed in September, as some data is still available on Research Electronic Data Capture (RedCap), a platform for collecting, managing and disseminating research data. Deadlines for user registration will still be agreed upon and strategies and deadlines for data migration and termination of RedCap will be defined. A communication channel will be established to clarify doubts regarding the use of the platform and notices about the migration will be inserted in the current RedCap form.

Soon, the platform will also report other cases of diseases and conditions that appear on the National List of Compulsory Notification of Diseases, Diseases and Public Health Events. The complete e-SUS Sinan documentation, including notification form and instruction manual, was also made available to health managers on the IVIS Platform.

monkeypox

Considering the public health emergency of international importance as a result of Monkeypox, declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 23, 2022, the Ministry of Health prioritized, together with the SUS Department of Informatics (Datasus), the development of the e-SUS Sinan, starting with the development of sheets and functionalities for emergency surveillance. The increase in the number of cases and the emergency scenario were decisive in the decision to make a new information system available.

For the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, Brazil has been a world example for the response to monkeypox. “With this new version of the platform, we will be able to plan and define intervention priorities, in addition to allowing the impact of the actions carried out by managers to be evaluated,” he said.

Innovation

The development of the new version of Sinan was approved in July of this year by the Committee on Informatics and Information in Health (CIINFO). The benefits of the platform are focused on the innovation that it promotes in the health surveillance work process, since it allows the univocal identification of the individual, through the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) and the National Health Card (CNS) , and proposes the use of a single notification form, with standardization of common fields, registration of signs and symptoms based on standardized terminology, as well as the possibility of including more than one suspected diagnosis.

The novelties contained in the new version of the platform contribute to the integration of Sinan data with other information systems, facilitating interoperability between the systems and with the National Health Data Network (RNDS).

Access

The e-SUS Sinan can be accessed through the portal. The user instructions manual and the notification and investigation forms are available in the IVIS Platform repository.

