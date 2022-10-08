Extension Program for the Implementation of the SUS Health Surveillance Policy will be the subject of a webinar this Friday (23) — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health is holding, this Friday (23), the webinar “Launch of the Extension Program for the Implementation of the SUS Health Surveillance Policy and Community Participation”. The event is scheduled to start at 2 pm and is part of the Study Cycle of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS).

Participating in the opening of the event the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros; the director of Strategic Coordination of Health Surveillance, Breno Soares; the general coordinator of the National Health Surveillance Policy (PNVS), Alexandre Pilati; and the president of the Forum of Pro-Rectors for Extension of Public Institutions of Higher Education in Brazil (Forproex), Helder da Silveira.

Coordination: Karina Leite (SVS)

Exhibition: Alexander Vargas (SVS), with the theme “National Health Surveillance Policy”; and Márcio Florentino, from the Federal University of Southern Bahia (UFSB), with the presentation of the “PNVS – Community Extension Program”.

The transmission will be carried out through the website webinar.aids.gov.br. More information can be obtained by emailing ciclodeestudos.svs@saude.gov.br or calling (61) 3315-3893.

Ministry of Health