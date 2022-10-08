Oral health courses train more than 8,500 multipliers and continue with open enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

More than 8,500 multipliers are trained in Dental Care for Patients with CNCD: Cardiovascular Diseases and Oral Health Care for People in Emergency Dental Situations. These educational offerings are offered by the Ministry of Health through the Ministry of Health‘s Secretariat for the Management of Work and Health Education (SGTES/MS).

The training is aimed at dental surgeons, health professionals who work in Primary Health Care, interested in the topics addressed, as well as managers of the Unified Health System (SUS). Registration is available until October 31 and access to content is through the teaching platform of the Open University of the Unified Health System (UNA-SUS). To participate, simply access the teaching platform, register and register. There is no selection process.

Dental Care for Patients with CNCD: Cardiovascular Diseases

The training, with a workload of 45 class hours, addressed the main cardiopathies of interest to the dental surgeon for the daily clinic, as well as the knowledge and establishment of protocols for the provision of dental care, aiming at the safety of patients with cardiovascular diseases. . There are 10,000 vacancies for this qualification.

Oral Health Care for People in Dental Emergency Situations

Available since May 2021, the educational offer with a workload of 120 class hours, provides 10 thousand places. The content brings the organization of the work process to attention to urgent demands in the daily routine of dental care and spontaneous demands, understanding the work process of oral health teams in Primary Health Care.

Ministry of Health