About 80% of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia diagnoses occur in people aged 45 and over — CMIO(Brazil)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a type of cancer of unknown origin and considered by the Ministry of Health as a rare disease. A rare disease is considered to be one that affects up to 65 people in each group of 100,000 individuals. Like other types of leukemia, it attacks white blood cells, affecting leukocytes and its main characteristic is the accumulation of diseased cells in the bone marrow, preventing the production of healthy blood cells.

It is a disease of slow and progressive evolution. A very unique feature is the presence of a genetic abnormality called a “Philadelphia chromosome” in a sample of bone marrow or peripheral blood, detected in a molecular biology exam. This chromosome is formed by the exchange of genetic material, which results in the chromosome that causes this cancer. The mutation leads to an abnormal production of white blood cells, characterizing leukemia.

In the week of World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Day, the Ministry of Health reinforces the need to alert to any sign, since the identification of the disease in its initial stage and the agile and adequate referral to specialized care offer better therapeutic results and prognosis. of the cases. Primary health care, the main gateway to the Unified Health System (SUS), can help in the diagnosis and referral of medium and high complexity.

The first symptoms are mild, such as swollen lymph nodes (swells) or infections, and they gradually get worse over time. According to the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (INCA), a federal institute linked to the Ministry of Health, around 5,900 cases of leukemia in men and 4,800 are expected for the triennium 2020-2022. in women.

This type of cancer can occur in any sex, race and age group and is not associated with constitutional genetic syndromes or infectious agents, the only known risk factor being exposure to ionizing radiation.

Diagnosis

About 10% of cases of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Diagnosis is made by medical evaluation based on symptoms, physical examination, complete blood count, myelogram (bone marrow aspirate) or bone marrow biopsy, in the case of dry aspirate due to moderate or severe medullary fibrosis and positive cytogenetic test for the Philadelphia chromosome (Ph+) in bone marrow sample or positive molecular biology test (PCR) in peripheral blood or bone marrow for translocation between chromosomes 9 and 22, which detects the fusion between BCR and ABL genes.

Signals and symptons

Over time, the disease progresses to other symptoms, such as pallor, tiredness and malaise, pain in the left side of the abdomen, excessive sweating, especially at night; weight loss, easy bleeding, plus frequent bruising and nosebleeds.

Treatment

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers full and free of charge all the necessary treatment and assistance to patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, whether children, adolescents or adults. The treatment is carried out by qualified health establishments such as the High Complexity Assistance Unit in Oncology (UNACON) or the High Complexity Assistance Center in Oncology (CACON), which offer, depending on each case, oncological surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy ( clinical oncology, hematology and pediatric oncology), supportive measures, rehabilitation and palliative care.

The treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is based on the destruction of leukemia cells, through the use of specific drugs that inhibit the genetic alteration of the “Philadelphia chromosome”. Bone marrow transplantation may also be indicated, if necessary, depending on the case, when there is an unsatisfactory response to the initial treatment.

Ministry of Health