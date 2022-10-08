Public consultation on the incorporation of a drug in the SUS for the treatment of hepatitis C is now open — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health opened a public consultation on the proposal to incorporate a drug for the retreatment of chronic hepatitis C in the SUS, in patients with or without compensated cirrhosis. The technology that is being evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) combines three antivirals (sofosbuvir + velpatasvir + voxilaprevir) that seek to inhibit the process of viral replication in the body, controlling the infection. The society has until October 13 to participate.

Hepatitis C is an infectious disease that causes acute or chronic inflammation of the liver. The virus is transmitted mainly through blood, with possible contamination routes being blood transfusions, hemodialysis, needles, syringes and intravenous materials; on the other hand, sexual and vertical transmission do not present a high potential for contamination.

Approximately 80% of patients are asymptomatic or present with nonspecific signs and symptoms, common to several chronic liver diseases, such as fever, decreased appetite, abdominal pain and jaundice. For this reason, most patients have late diagnoses, when the disease is already in an advanced stage and presents secondary complications. Among the serious complications are cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The Commission’s technical team presents the result to the Plenary, which will issue the final decision. Subsequently, the demand is forwarded for decision by the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health (SCTIE/MS), according to the decree that provides for Conitec and the administrative process for incorporation, exclusion and alteration of health technologies. by SUS (No. 7,646, of December 21, 2011).

