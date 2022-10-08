Ministry of Health offers courses on suicide prevention and self-harm — CMIO(Brazil)

Established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO), the month known as “Yellow September” is marked by awareness campaigns and suicide prevention. To strengthen prevention actions and highlight the importance of mental health care, the Ministry of Health offers training that addresses this issue.

Suicide Prevention

Available on the UniverSUS platform, the “Suicide Prevention” course promotes access to information. The training helps to qualify adults to work with adolescents aged 11 to 18, in a didactic and accessible way. The training is in its third edition with more than 25 thousand enrolled and its target audience is health professionals, educators from the public and private education network, professionals from tutelage councils, leaders of religious associations, charities and social movements.

The educational offer is a partnership between Fundação Demócrito Rocha and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), with a 40-hour workload, in the distance education modality and is completely free. Enrollment remains open until November 30.

Prevention of Self-Mutilation

Also offered through the UniverSUS platform, the “Prevention of Self-Mutilation” training qualifies adults to work with adolescents. With a workload of 20 hours, in the distance education modality, the course is in its third edition with more than 18 thousand participants. Enrollments can be made until November 30.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health