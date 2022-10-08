Ana Julya, 13, has a new heart — CMIO(Brazil)

A single donor can benefit up to eight people with organ and tissue transplantation. This act of love and solidarity is the theme of the 2022 National Organ and Tissue Donation Incentive Campaign, which highlights the importance of declaring yourself a donor.

Whoever receives donated organs gains a new opportunity to live. This was the case of Ana Julya Vidal, 13 years old, who in 2016 underwent a heart transplant at the Instituto de Cardiologia e Transplantes do Distrito Federal (ICTDF).

“At 45 minutes into the second half I received the news that they had found a heart for her. I could only thank the donor family, especially the mother, who at the worst moment of her life said yes and gave my daughter’s life again”, says Ana Julya’s mother, Karla Vidal.

A resident of Luziânia/GO, Ana Julya was born with congenital heart disease, pulmonary atresia and hypoplasia of the right ventricle. Until the age of six she underwent four surgeries. The first was performed with only four days of life, the second at 11 months, the third at almost two years of age and the fourth surgery at 5 years and 8 months.

Karla reports that the process was difficult, as there were many complications during this period. “At that time, my daughter couldn’t do anything, not even comb her hair, because she was very tired”, she explains.

At the age of six and a half, Ana Julya entered grade III congestive heart failure, a chronic disease in which the heart cannot pump blood properly. The patient may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen legs and rapid heartbeat. From there, the little one joined the heart transplant list.

With the dream of playing on the trampoline and riding a bike, Ana Julya was given a new heart. “Today she has a normal life. She plays, she runs, she jumps and above all she is very happy”, says Karla, who advises the population to think about organ donation.

“Donating organs is donating life. It’s giving hope to those who need a new chance. It’s a way to have a living part of who we love and who is gone”, concludes the mother.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health