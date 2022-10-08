Doctors in Brazil Program extends registration for tutors until Monday (3) — CMIO(Brazil)

The selection process of the Doctors for Brazil 2022 Program has 2,500 vacancies for the regions of the country that most need professionals, with 312 vacancies for tutor doctors and 2,188 for scholarship doctors. The deadline for applying for the position of tutor has been extended until Monday (3). Candidates for the scholarship have until October 6 to register on the website of the examining board, the American Institute of Development – ​​IADES.

Doctors for Brazil is a federal medical provision policy for Primary Health Care, implemented by the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps), under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. The main objective is to bring quality medical care to people living in regions of difficult access and high vulnerability.

tutor career

Professionals who enter the tutor career, specializing in family and community medicine or medical clinic, are hired via CLT, with an initial salary of R$ 15,750, remuneration considered above the market average. There are benefits such as paid vacations, 13th salary, payment of FGTS contribution and food allowance, in addition to mentoring incentives (up to R$ 2,620.00), performance (R$ 1,400.00) and bonus for remote areas (R$ 3 thousand). The maturity can reach up to R$ 22,770.00.

Opportunity for Scholars

During the first two years of the program, professionals hired as fellows work in assistance and take a specialization course in family and community medicine for the development of competences. During the period, they receive a training grant worth R$15,000 per month, with an additional R$3,000 bonus for remote locations (rural and remote intermediaries) and an additional R$6,000 for Special Indigenous Health Districts.

Requirements

To participate, it is necessary to be registered with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) and, in the case of the position of tutor, a certificate of completion of residency in family and community medicine or medical clinic or title of specialist in family and community medicine or in clinical medicine, issued by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

about the tests

The tests will be applied on October 9th for the position of tutor and on October 16th for scholarship holders, both in the afternoon shift, with a duration of 3 and a half hours. Candidates will take the exam online, remotely, complying with all the technical requirements and inspection safety standards defined in the public notice. General knowledge (CMIOlanguage and knowledge of the SUS) and specific knowledge will be evaluated, in 50 questions worth 100 points.

Service

Selection process of the Doctors for Brazil Program (PMpB)

Call for Applications and Applications: Click Here

More information about the program: click here

Tutor doctor (312 vacancies)

Notice: 1/2022

Registration: until October 3, at 10 pm (Brasilia time)

Value: BRL 125

Tasting: October 9 (afternoon, online mode)

Scholarship doctor (2,188 vacancies)

Notice: 2/2022

Registration: until October 6 at 10 pm (Brasilia time)

Value: BRL 125.00

Tasting: October 16 (afternoon, online mode)

Ministry of Health