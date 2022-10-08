Seminar will discuss alternative methods for resolving legal disputes in health — CMIO(Brazil)

Discuss possible ways to deal with legal demands in health. This is one of the objectives of the “National Seminar on Alternative Conflict Resolution Methods in the Judicialization of Health“, which will take place from October 10 to November 14, 2022, always on Mondays, from 10 am to 12 pm.

The meetings intend to discuss the main Alternative Conflict Resolution Methods (MARC), such as conciliation, mediation, arbitration and direct negotiation, with their strengths and limitations for the effectiveness of extrajudicial conflict resolution.

MARCs can be one of the possible ways to deal with legal demands in health, as well as guarantee the effectiveness of the principle of access to justice in a more rational way.

The initiative is a partnership between the Department of Demand Management in Judicialization in Health of the Ministry of Health (DJUD/MS) and the Sergio Arouca National School of Public Health, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

It is not necessary to register to participate. Interested parties can access the ENSP/Fiocruz Youtube channel to follow in real time.

Ministry of Health