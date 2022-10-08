access to new technologies qualifies training and improves public health care — CMIO(Brazil)

Artificial intelligence can be an ally of public health managers and contribute to outline future scenarios and better serve the population. Likewise, the current moment of some international experiences also serves as an example for improvements in the Unified Health System, the SUS. These topics were addressed by specialists on the second day of activities at the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health, which runs until this Thursday (29), in Brasília.

On the morning of this Wednesday (28), the second day of the event organized by the Ministry of Health‘s Department of Management of Work and Education (SGTES), the work opened with the lecture “The use of data science for the planning of human resources in health in Brazil: the case of the maternal-infant network”.

The topic, addressed by professors Antonio Isidro and Daniel Pagotto, from the Center for Innovation and Management of Education and Work in Health, at the Federal University of Goiás, brought to the audience, among other things, the application of artificial intelligence to improve the allocation of human resources in health services. The experts explained that the methodology, based on the analysis of existing data, points to future scenarios and can indicate to managers the training needs and allocation of professionals to better serve the population.

“The human resources in health agenda needs to keep up with technological advances and, above all, the production of knowledge based on data”, said Professor Izidro. Professor Daniel highlighted that the use of computerization made it possible to scale the work they developed and, thus, “apply the solution not only to a health region, but to all of Brazil”.

teaching medicine

The preparation of medical professionals in Brazilian universities lags behind the available technology and lacks specific and national guidelines to guide this teaching. The diagnosis is the opinion of the teaching management coordinator of the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh), Hervaldo Sampaio Carvalho. He was the second speaker of the day.

“Today, teaching is based on time: if the student does not make mistakes, he/she graduates, with or without the necessary skills”, said Carvalho, who is a doctor graduated from the University of Brasília (UnB), where he also works as a professor at the University of Brasília. Faculty of Health.

Spanish system

Also in the morning, Paloma Edurne Pizarro Ruiz, technical adviser to the General Sub-direction of Cohesion and High Inspection of the National Health System (SNS), spoke about the current status and trends of continuing education in health and management of human resources in health. in Spain.

Universalization

The differences in continuing education in health and human resources management in Chile and Colombia were followed by those present during the presentations by representatives of the two countries. With 19,250 million inhabitants and a mixed health care system, public and private, Chile faces challenges similar to those that are part of the reality of the Unified Health System (SUS). Currently, the country is carrying out a reform for the universalization of primary care that depends on education and permanent training of professionals in the area.

The situation was described by the head of the Department of Studies, Planning and Management Control, of the Ministry of Health of Chile, Claudia Godoy Cubilo. She highlighted that the strategic objectives are to improve the change processes that have to do with universalization, improve individual and team performance and satisfy personal and professional development needs.

Edilma Suarez, director of Human Talent Development at the Colombian Ministry of Health, explained that the country is experiencing a shortage of health professionals.

Today, the country occupies the last place in the distribution of nurses, according to the average population density, according to the classification of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

However, the country is working on this restructuring that intends to considerably improve the public health network and investment in the training of health professionals. The intention is to reformulate the national health system, which “will be focused on primary care and preventive action”, explained the specialist.

The day of lectures and debates ended with the participation of the executive secretary of the National Commission for Medical Residency. She addressed how residences impact the organization of human resources in health.

The seminar can be followed live here.

