“I was very well received by the population”, says Lorena, hired by the Doctors for Brazil Program — CMIO(Brazil)

“My first impression of the program was very positive, I thought it was structured, an initiative that really values ​​the doctor as a professional, especially the primary care doctor, who has always been so undervalued. This only strengthens health care, which is provided in such needy municipalities”. The report is from the doctor Lorena Cristina Souza Coite, 28 years old, summoned in the first call of the Doctors Program for Brazil. It operates in the municipality of Angical, in the west of the state of Bahia.

Launched in 2019, Médicos pelo Brasil, which gradually replaces Mais Médicos and will serve the Brazilian population with quality in municipalities with difficult provision and high vulnerability, has, so far, hired 2,977 doctors. In the first public notice for the provision of professionals, 4,652 vacancies were offered in 1,937 municipalities to start activities in 2022. Only in the months of August and September, six calls were made.

The Ministry of Health increased the remuneration of doctors and medical tutors by 25%, increasing the amount of the scholarship from R$12,000 to R$15,000, as well as the salary of medical tutors, in addition to performance and tutoring incentives, from R$ $15,000 to BRL 19,700.

Another novelty of the program is the hiring of professionals, which will now be carried out under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). Until then, contracts were temporary for up to three years. The doctors hired to work in the new program will, from now on, have career expectations.

“I was very well received by the population. I have had very positive feedback, both from the population and the management and team that works with me. I do think about building a career”, says Lorena.

The number of vacancies to serve places with difficult provision and high vulnerability in all regions of the country also increased, from 18.2 thousand to 21.5 thousand opportunities when Doctors for Brazil is definitively implemented. This increase will be progressive. In this context, the number of municipalities covered will go from 3,815 to 5,233 cities.

next steps

The selection process of the Doctors for Brazil 2022 Program has 2,500 vacancies for the regions of the country that most need professionals, with 312 vacancies for tutor doctors and 2,188 for scholarship doctors. The deadline for applying for the position of tutor has been extended until Monday (3). Candidates for the scholarship have until October 6 to register on the website of the examining board, the American Institute of Development – ​​IADES.

The next steps consist of monitoring the termination of contracts of professionals linked to Mais Médicos for Brazil, so that vacancies are immediately allocated through the new program. Currently, the two provision programs together reach 4,448 of the 5,570 municipalities in the country.

