Elderly population has the right to comprehensive health care — CMIO(Brazil)

Population aging is a reality. Data from the IBGE, from 2020, indicate that the elderly represent 14.3% of the country’s total population. The National Health Policy for the Elderly guides a health model focused on care and not disease, with a focus on recovery, permanence, promotion of autonomy and independence. This means that the core of health actions must be directed towards tracking the main health needs of this population, based on several analyzed aspects, such as clinical status, functional and psychosocial capacity.

Among the prerogatives guaranteed in the Elderly Person’s Statute is health. Know the guaranteed rights:

Comprehensive health care for the elderly, through the Unified Health System (SUS), guaranteeing universal and equal access, in an articulated and continuous set of actions and services, for the prevention, promotion, protection and recovery of health, including special attention to diseases that preferentially affect the elderly;

Right to a companion in case of hospitalization or observation in hospital;

Right to demand protection measures whenever their rights are threatened or violated by the action or omission of society, the State, the family, its curator or assistance entities;

Discount of at least 50% on tickets to artistic, cultural, sporting and leisure events;

Free urban and semi-urban public transport, with a reservation of 10% of the seats, which must be identified with a reservation plate;

Reservation of two free spaces in interstate transport for seniors with income equal to or less than two minimum wages and a 50% discount for seniors who exceed the guaranteed spots;

Reservation of 5% of spaces in public and private parking lots;

Priority in the processing of processes and procedures in the execution of judicial acts and diligences;

Right to apply for the Continued Benefit (BPC) from the age of 65, as long as they do not have the means to provide for their own subsistence or to have it provided by their family;

Right of 25% increase in disability retirement (special cases);

Cases of suspected or confirmed violence against the elderly must be subject to compulsory notification by public and private health services to the health authority, as well as must be communicated by them to any of the following bodies: police authority; Public ministry; Municipal Council for the Elderly; State Council for the Elderly; National Council for the Elderly.

To qualify the health care of the elderly population, the Ministry of Health published the document “Technical Guidelines for the Implementation of a Care Line for Comprehensive Health Care for the Elderly in the Unified Health System – SUS”. The work aims to guide state and municipal managers on the construction and implementation of a line of care for the elderly population. In this proposal, care is planned and directed according to the needs, functional capacity, cultural and social characteristics of each individual.

Series: longevity

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health