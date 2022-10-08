support at all stages of life — CMIO(Brazil)

The promotion of healthy aging is the goal of health actions. The life expectancy of the population has increased: according to the IBGE, in 2019, the average Brazilian lived up to 76.6 years. In 2020, the expectation increased from 72.8 to 73.1 years for men and from 79.9 to 80.1 years for women. This growth represents an important social achievement and results from the improvement of living conditions, with increased access to preventive and curative medical services, advances in medical technology, expansion of basic sanitation coverage, increased education and income, among other determinants.

Actions aimed at senior citizens need to take into account the heterogeneity of this population group. One of the main objectives of the care offered to the elderly is the postponement of functional decline, contributing to the maintenance of the good performance of the organism and its functions for as long as possible. To achieve this goal, it is essential to assess the health status in its entirety, in a longitudinal way.

The Primary Health Care teams conduct this monitoring and can identify warning signs or chronic health conditions, which cause or worsen the decrease in the functional capacity of the elderly, compromising the autonomy and/or independence to carry out activities of daily living. The active aging approach has as a parameter the recognition of the rights of the elderly and the principles of independence, participation, dignity, assistance and self-fulfillment, determined by the United Nations.

To plan actions aimed at this public and meet individual needs, it is very important that professionals carry out a multidimensional assessment, which is characterized by the identification of signs and alerts in the clinical, functional and psychosocial dimensions. There are several instruments that can be used. Among them, we can mention, for example, the Health Handbook for the Elderly and its mirror form, a strategic instrument for monitoring health conditions in the network.

According to the functional condition identified from this assessment, it is possible to stratify profiles and establish care plans that will best meet their needs. The elaboration of this plan, coordinated and integrated, in the short, medium and long term, seeks to promote health, recovery and/or maintenance of functional capacity.

The registration of the multidimensional evaluation, through a specific procedure existing in the PEC (Electronic Medical Record of the Citizen) by the health teams, is fundamental for the survey of the profile of the elderly covered in the national territory, identifying the situations of vulnerability and contributing, in this way, to for better decision making by managers.

Series: longevity

