heart transplant saved Eduardo’s life — CMIO(Brazil)

Few people know what it means to spend childhood and adolescence with complex congenital heart disease. Since the birth of Eduardo Oliveira, now 27 years old, his mother noticed that he was purple and tired a lot. “I was diagnosed with this disease and at 11 months I had my first surgery. Over the years, there were four surgeries, until entering the transplant queue”, he says.

Eduardo is from the city of Gama/DF. He reports that life before the transplant was very limited, as he spent most of his time in a hospital. “I couldn’t make an effort. I couldn’t walk because I was tired. When I took a shower, I came out purple from being so tired. Even lacing up a sneaker made me exhausted,” he explains.

The school period was also troubled. “It was normal to feel sick at school. As soon as I entered the transplant queue, I was so weakened that the few days I attended classes, I went with an oxygen cylinder”, recalls Eduardo. Due to his illness, he was late at school and he was unable to graduate on time. But after almost two years of waiting, at the age of 16, Eduardo got a new heart.

“The donor was a 24-year-old female. I am very grateful to her and the whole family”, says Eduardo. After the surgery, he was hospitalized for three months. When he was discharged, he went home and began to adjust to a normal life. “I realized that every day I was in better physical condition and better quality of life. I even took part in a race on the Esplanade of Ministries,” he describes.

Eduardo also returned to school. Currently, he has a degree in Human Resource Management and is waiting for an opportunity in the job market. “Today I am doing very well and reaching 11 years of transplant. The heart transplant saved my life,” he reports.

Reality in Brazil

The largest public organ, tissue and cell transplant program in the world, which is guaranteed to the entire Brazilian population free of charge through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Brazil is the second country in the world that performs the most transplants. In 2021, about 23,500 procedures were performed. Of this total, about 4,800 were kidney transplants, 2,000 liver transplants, 334 heart transplants and 84 lung transplants. The country has more than 600 authorized transplant hospitals.

A single donor can benefit up to eight people with organ and tissue transplantation. This act of love and solidarity is the theme of 2022 National Organ and Tissue Donation Incentive Campaignwhich highlights the importance of declaring yourself a donor.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health