Physical and mental exercises and good nutrition provide better quality of life for the elderly population — CMIO(Brazil)

Habits such as physical activity and good nutrition should be followed throughout life, including older age. The elderly, that is, people over 60 years of age, correspond to 14.3% of the Brazilian population, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). With simple measures, this audience can stay active and healthy.

Physical activity

It is common for people to present physical limitations due to advancing age, but the regular practice of physical activity can contribute to the better development of the routine, with more autonomy of the individuals. This is because balance and posture improve, joint and back pain are reduced, and muscles and bones are strengthened. Physical activity helps prevent overweight and obesity, maintain a healthy weight, as well as stave off diabetes, “bad” cholesterol and high blood pressure, lowering the risk of heart disease.

The practice of physical activity can be done in free time (such as participating in oriented programs of weight training, water aerobics, stretching or dancing), when commuting (such as walking to the market or the fair), at work (such as using the stairs in elevator) and household chores (such as sweeping, gardening, or walking the pet).

In case of injury, abnormal discomfort (such as pain in the chest area or dizziness) or any chronic illness, such as high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma, seek the advice of a health professional or the nearest Basic Health Unit.

According to the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population, the practice of activities is recommended in a natural and comfortable way, never imposing, respecting the preference, profile and physical capacity of each individual.

exercises for the mind

The brain is like a muscle. Performing cognitive activities is important for their development. Check out some tips to exercise memory, perception, attention and language:

Do crossword puzzles;

Make a shopping list and keep it. Try to buy everything without consulting the list and then compare to see if anything is missing;

Maintain healthy affective habits, that is, date, enjoy friends and family;

Participate in games that involve reasoning;

Read at least one newspaper headline daily and comment with someone;

Stay active by doing manual work, visits, courses and others;

Write down everything important in a notebook or diary so you don’t forget;

Try not to isolate yourself. Loneliness can lead to discouragement and depression;

Attend social groups, clubs or university groups.

Healthy eating

In old age, physiological, psychological and social changes, as well as the occurrence of chronic diseases, use of medications, difficulties with eating and changes in mobility, have a great influence on nutritional status.

In this sense, adequate and healthy food is essential for promoting quality of life and preventing diseases such as obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Discover some tips:

Consume fresh or minimally processed foods daily, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains, especially whole grains. Avoid excessive salt and industrialized seasonings, giving preference to natural seasonings such as garlic, onion and herbs such as parsley, basil and coriander;

Drink water regularly, even if you are not thirsty. This habit is essential to prevent dehydration, constipation (constipated intestine) and urinary complications, situations that can be common in elderly people;

If you have difficulty chewing, consume softer or pasty preparations based on in natura or minimally processed foods;

Avoid the consumption of sweetened beverages, such as soda, box juice, powdered juice and soft drinks;

Hamburgers and/or sausages (sausages, sausage, ham, bologna, salami), instant noodles, packaged snacks or savory or stuffed cookies/cookies, sweets or treats are ultra-processed foods and should be avoided;

Avoid replacing main meals with snacks;

Whenever possible, eat in an appropriate place, in company and with attention, avoiding getting involved in other activities, such as watching television or using electronic devices;

The elderly person may experience loss of appetite. For this reason, it is important to value, preferably, the three main meals of the day (breakfast, lunch and dinner).

Series: longevity

During the first week of October, due to the International Day of the Elderly and the National Day of the Elderly, the Ministry of Health publishes a series of content on longevity and healthy aging. Follow:

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health