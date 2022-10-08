Sleep quality and hygiene habits have a great influence on the health of the elderly population — CMIO(Brazil)

Sleep is essential for the rest of the body and mind. During aging, sleep changes and, depending on daily habits, it can become lighter and its duration also becomes shorter, in most cases. Some reasons can interfere with the good night’s sleep of the elderly population, such as the appearance of clinical and psychiatric problems, feeling pain, as well as some medications that can also alter sleep. A bad night’s sleep can lead to:

Irritability;

Memory problems or forgetfulness;

Sadness;

Increase in falls and accidents.

Insomnia is not a disease, but a complaint arising from various causes, best described as dissatisfaction with the quantity or quality of sleep. This is the most common sleep problem in adults aged 60 and over. People with this condition have difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep. Insomnia can last for days, months, and even years. To try to work around this problem, here are some tips:

Try to establish a regular sleep schedule, sleeping and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends or when you are traveling.

Have an adequate and healthy diet, based on in natura or minimally processed foods; avoid ultra-processed foods;

Avoid napping at the end of the day; naps can keep you awake at night. If you have naps during the day, try to take them before 3 pm and for a maximum of one hour;

Develop a bedtime routine. Take time to relax each night. Some people read a book, listen to soft music, or take a hot bath before bed;

If possible, give preference to sleeping in bed, in the bedroom;

When in bed, relax and think pleasant thoughts;

Try not to watch television or use a computer, cell phone or tablet in the bedroom, as the light from these devices can make it difficult to sleep, and alarming programs or movies, such as horror movies, can keep you awake.

Keep your room at a comfortable temperature, neither too hot nor too cold and as quiet as possible.

Use dim lighting at night and when getting ready for bed;

The practice of physical activities during the day, especially until the end of the afternoon, can help you to fall asleep faster;

Stay away from caffeine later in the day. Caffeine (found in coffee, tea, soda and chocolate) can keep you awake;

Remember: alcohol will not help you sleep and, even in small amounts, can make it difficult to sleep.

Four common conditions associated with insomnia in the elderly that should be screened for:

Insomnia is a common symptom of depression and tends to improve substantially with treatment of the psychiatric condition. The investigation can be carried out with the Elderly Health Screening.

Musculoskeletal pain and neuropathic pain are common causes of nighttime awakenings among the elderly. The problem can be traced simply by asking if the individual “has been awakened by any pain or discomfort”.

Nocturia and urinary incontinence

When getting up to urinate or getting wet, a person is often unable to go back to sleep. Prostatic hyperplasia and detrusor instability are common conditions among the elderly, who generally respond well to treatment.

Among the agents that can interfere with sleep are: theophylline, methylphenidate, beta-agonist bronchodilator, corticosteroid, thyroid hormone, calcium channel blocker, beta-blocker, caffeine and nicotine.

personal hygiene

Body hygiene is one of the practices of self-care and health maintenance, which prevents diseases caused by worms, viruses, fungi and bacteria. The practice contributes positively to health, increased self-esteem, disposition and is also a preventive care for skin diseases. With the elderly it is no different.

Personal hygiene is not just about cleaning the body, but also the clothes, personal objects and environments that the elderly person frequents. This care considerably reduces the dangers of developing infections. Small daily habits make life healthier, allowing a feeling of comfort and well-being. Check out:

Hand hygiene is very important due to the constant handling of food, which can be contaminated. They must always be clean and the nails always trimmed;

Cut your nails once a week or every 15 days (special attention with diabetic elderly people);

Shower daily, brush your teeth at least 3 times a day or after each meal;

Take the elderly person to the dentist at least twice a year;

Wear looser clothing to optimize mobility; they must always be very clean;

In men, shaving can be done with ordinary blades or with an electric shaver; it can be daily or according to the preference of the elderly, taking care of the skin to avoid bruises and scratches;

Washing the elderly person’s feet should be daily. Diabetic foot is a point that deserves attention and must have constant guidance from the health team. Care brings benefits such as preventing infections, stimulating peripheral circulation, removing existing residues and controlling odor;

Respect the elderly person’s preferences, this can interfere with self-esteem.

food hygiene

Necessary care with food, when neglected, can influence the health of the elderly.

Always wash your hands before and after handling any food;

Wear hair tied, preferably with nets and remove accessories such as rings and watches;

Do not talk when preparing or serving food;

Use clean utensils to handle food;

Keep the place of handling, preparation, storage and consumption of food clean;

Wash fruits and vegetables well with clean water and soak for 15 minutes in bleach with sodium hypochlorite (03 drops for 1 liter of water); after soaking, drain the water and the fruits and vegetables will be ready to use;

Cover food to prevent flies or other insects from landing;

Avoid sharing cups, plates, cutlery or any object that is brought to the mouth;

Store food in a suitable place.

Importance of hydration

Water consumption should also be evaluated in terms of volume and frequency to promote the regulation of body functions, prevent dehydration and ensure that elderly people consume the appropriate amount per day.

Aging is a natural stage of life, but it is essential to pay attention to the body’s signs, maintain healthy habits and visit the health service periodically for consultations, exams and vaccinations.

Series: longevity

During the first week of October, due to the International Day of the Elderly and the National Day of the Elderly, the Ministry of Health publishes a series of content on longevity and healthy aging. Follow:

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health