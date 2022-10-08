Brazil receives first monkeypox vaccines — Português (Brasil)

Brazil received the first batch of vaccines against monkeypox, a disease also known as Monkeypox. The shipment, with 9,800 doses, landed at Guarulhos Airport (SP) last Tuesday (4). In all, the Ministry of Health purchased around 50,000 doses via the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund. The next batches are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022.

The immunizers will be used to carry out studies, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Importantly, vaccines are safe and are currently used against smallpox or smallpox. Therefore, the study aims to generate evidence on the effectiveness, immunogenicity and safety of the monkeypox vaccine and, thus, guide the decision of managers.

The research will be funded by the Ministry of Health, coordinated by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and supported by the WHO. The study was discussed by the ministry, together with PAHO, researchers and experts in the field.

The objective is to evaluate the effectiveness of the Jynneos/MVA-BN®️ vaccine against monkeypox in the Brazilian population, that is, whether the vaccine reduces the incidence of the disease and the progression to severe disease. The target population of the study will be made up of people most affected and at greater risk for the disease.

Initially, the groups included are post-exposure people, that is, those who have had prolonged contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox, and pre-exposure people, who use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) or who are on antiretroviral treatment to HIV. The research centers that will be included will be announced shortly, considering the cities with high numbers of confirmed cases of the disease and the infrastructure available to conduct the study.

Health professionals are not included as a priority group for the application of the vaccine, since the epidemiological data of this group in Brazil and in the world do not show greater exposure to the disease. These professionals perform collection and care for patients with personal protective equipment. If there is any prolonged and unprotected contact with a patient, this professional may be recruited.

The Ministry of Health continues in negotiations for the acquisition of new doses of the vaccine.

Marco Guimarães

Ministry of Health