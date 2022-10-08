Every year, 40% of seniors aged 80 and over experience falls — CMIO(Brazil)

Falls are common during old age and can have serious consequences for the health of the elderly, in addition to being a possible indication of physical weaknesses and even acute illness. In Brazil, the prevalence of falls indicated by the Longitudinal Study of the Health of the Brazilian Elderly (ELSI-Brasil), carried out in a representative sample of the elderly population residing in urban areas, was 25%. The study also showed that the factors associated with falls are multidimensional, highlighting female gender, age group 75 years or older, fear of falling due to defects in sidewalks, fear of crossing the street, arthritis or rheumatism, diabetes and depression.

According to data from the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the estimate among the elderly aged 80 years and over is that 40% suffer falls every year. Of those who live in long-stay institutions, nursing homes or nursing homes, the frequency of falls is even higher: of these, 50% can fall.

Despite the frequency, falls can be avoided. Some risky activities and behaviors can increase the possibility of falling, as well as unsafe environments. Check out some tips that can avoid this problem:

In the bedroom

Place lamp/flashlight and telephone near the bed;

Cabinets should have light doors and large handles to facilitate opening, as well as internal lighting to help view belongings;

Inside the closet, arrange the clothes in easily accessible places, avoiding the highest places;

Replace sheets and quilts with products made from non-slippery materials, such as cotton and wool;

Don’t leave the bedroom floor messy.

In the living room and hallway

Arrange the furniture in such a way that it has a clear path to pass through;

Install light switches at the entrance to the premises so that it is not necessary to walk in the dark;

Keep telephone, electrical, and extension cords out of traffic areas; never under rugs;

In open areas, place mats with both adhesive sides or a non-slip underside;

Do not sit on low chairs or sofas, because the degree of difficulty required to get up is greater. Also, these should be comfortable and with arms;

Remove door sill longer than 1.3 m.

In the kitchen

Remove rugs that promote slipping;

Immediately clean up any liquid, grease or food that has been spilled on the floor;

Store food, dishes and other cooking accessories in easy-to-reach places;

Shelves must be securely attached to the wall and floor to allow support when needed;

Do not climb on chairs or boxes to reach the cupboards at the top;

The sink countertop should be 80 to 90 cm off the floor to allow for a more comfortable working position.

On ladder

Light switches must be installed both at the bottom and at the top of the stairs. Another option is to install motion detectors that can automatically provide lighting;

The staircase must be lit from beginning to end;

Keep a flashlight stashed somewhere nearby, in case of a blackout;

Remove rugs that are at the beginning or end of the stairs;

In the case of fixed carpet, select one that has a solid color (without drawings or many shapes) so that you can clearly see the edges of the steps;

Place non-slip adhesive strips on each edge of the steps;

Install handrails along the entire length of the stairs on both sides. They must be at a height of 76 cm above the steps.

in the bathroom

Place a non-slip mat next to the bathtub or shower for your safety when entering and leaving;

Use non-slip strips inside the bathtub or on the shower floor;

Install grab bars on the bathroom walls;

Mobile showers are more suitable;

Keep some kind of lighting at night;

Replace the glass walls of the shower with a non-slip material;

When showering, use a firm plastic chair about 40 cm thick if you are unable to lower yourself to the floor or feel unsteady.

In addition to caring for the environment, it is also necessary to be aware of the health conditions of the elderly, clothing and other factors.

Have eye and physical exams annually, specifically to detect the existence of heart and blood pressure problems;

Maintain an adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D in the diet;

Sunbathe daily;

Participate in physical activity programs that aim to develop agility, strength, balance, coordination and gain in quadriceps strength and ankle mobility;

Wear shoes with non-slip soles;

Tie the shoelaces securely and securely;

Replace slippers that are deformed or too loose;

Use a shoehorn or sit down to put on the shoe;

Avoid shoes with heels or flat soles;

Avoid excessive intake of alcoholic beverages;

Keep an up-to-date list of all the medications you are taking or regularly take, and give it to the doctors you consult with;

Check with your doctor about the side effects of the medicines you are taking;

Make sure all medications are clearly labeled and stored in one place;

Take your medication at the correct times and as directed by your doctor.

Series: longevity

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health