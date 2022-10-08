municipalities can now register a proposal to receive resources — CMIO(Brazil)

Health managers across the country can now request membership of the new resource made available for the computerization of Dental Specialty Centers (CEO). The Ministry of Health released a manual showing how to do the procedure, in addition to a technical note, which provides for the transfer of R$ 14.1 million to up to 380 CEOs.

The general coordinator of Oral Health of the folder, Wellington Mendes Carvalho, explains that the incentive will serve to efficiently implement the Citizen’s Electronic Health Record (PEC) – whose version 5.0 includes CEOs. “This enables the exchange of clinical information between the various services and levels of care of the Unified Health System, improving the quality of data and user care”, he points out.

In this scenario, the CEO’s specialist will be able to continue a service initiated by a primary care Oral Health team – and vice versa – in a fast and automated way. The funds range from R$30,400 to R$60,800, depending on the type of CEO, and can be used to purchase infrastructure equipment to computerize the establishment.

“In this restructuring plan, the process will take place gradually. This year, we will include up to 380 of the 1,186 existing CEOs, and by 2025 the computerization of all units must be completed”, concludes Wellington.

Step by step

According to the manual, to receive the incentive, the municipal, state or district manager must register a proposal for the acquisition of equipment in the National Health Fund Proposal System (SISPROFNS). On the platform, it is necessary to click on the Strategic Family Health Program, Oral Health Component – Brasil Sorridente, an outpatient facility.

After registration, which must be done by November 4, applications will undergo a merit and technical-economic analysis. Those who are approved and qualified to receive financial resources will be published in the Qualification Ordinance, in the Federal Official Gazette, later this year. The regulation will also present the amounts to be passed on to the respective federative entities.

If the number of proposals exceeds the budget limit available for 2022, priority will be given to municipalities that use PEC in primary care and have a CEO enabled by the Ministry of Health; CEOs who are meeting the minimum monthly production targets; and, in cases of a tie, the weight criterion of the municipality in the Previne Brasil program.

Laísa Queiroz

Ministry of Health