Complete vaccination schedule ensures protection against polio — CMIO(Brazil)

Vaccination is the only way to keep children protected against polio, which has been eliminated in Brazil. The Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of keeping the vaccination status against poliomyelitis updated. Children must be vaccinated as recommended in the National Vaccination Calendar, respecting the intervals between doses and not missing vaccination opportunities. Importantly, vaccines are safe and effective in preventing polio.

There are two vaccines available in routine health services: the inactivated polio vaccine (VIP), which is injectable; and the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The National Immunization Program (PNI) recommends vaccinating children from 2 months to under 5 years of age. According to the National Vaccination Calendar, the recommended vaccination schedule consists of three doses of VIP, administered at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, plus two boosters with OPV, at 15 months and 4 years of age.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that, in addition to protecting against vaccine-preventable diseases, updating the vaccination status has other benefits, such as preventing outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths.

It is reaffirmed that Brazil has not detected cases of poliomyelitis since 1990. In 1994, Brazil received the certification of a disease-free area from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), together with other countries in the Americas, and has been making efforts to reach the goal of the recommended indicators to keep the disease eliminated.

Marco Guimarães

Ministry of Health