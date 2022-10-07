2nd Health Economics Symposium discussed payment models for SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

To disseminate knowledge about payment models and possible applicability within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS), the Ministry of Health promoted, on Tuesday (13), the 2nd Symposium on Health Economics. The event took place at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization in Brazil (PAHO/WHO).

During the meeting, the deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Marcus Vinícius Dias, pointed out the need to develop innovative alternatives to improve the way of paying for health care in the SUS. “From this discussion and the work of health economics, we built the basis that, in the future, we can remunerate and reward health promotion, and not just illness”, he exemplified.

The discussion on payment models, according to the PAHO/WHO representative in Brazil, Socorro Gross, is essential for thinking about the sustainability of public health and guaranteeing access to health. In the case of Brazil, “it is necessary to take into account the context of the country and respect the principles of the SUS”, she pointed out.

Experiences on changes in remuneration models of universal systems similar to SUS, especially those that resulted in advances related to improving efficiency, quality of service offer and expansion of access and equity of health care, according to the needs of the population . These were the main topics addressed at the symposium.

To better support the themes, studies were presented on payment models for the federal funding of the SUS and mapping of the scientific literature on the remuneration models used in Brazil and in the world. There was also an explanation of payment models in Brazilian supplementary health.

The event was also attended by foreign guests who discussed payment models in Portugal, the Americas and the United Kingdom, whose system, the National Health System (NHS), has many similarities with the SUS.

“By knowing how other countries organize the allocation of resources for their health services, we can find solutions and alternatives to improve the way we organize our allocation, improve the quality of services and generate access to Brazilian public health through financing . Thus, we can guarantee more equitable health care and according to the needs of the population”, highlighted the director of the Department of Health Economics and Performance of the Ministry of Health (SE/MS), Everton Macedo.

Health Economics Bulletin

During the event, the new edition of the Health Economics Bulletin was launched, prepared by the technical team of the Department of Health Economics and Performance of the Ministry of Health. The document gathers content on the National Cost Management Program (PNGC).

Ministry of Health