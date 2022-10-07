More than 700,000 people commit suicide annually, according to WHO — Português (Brasil)

Suicide is a complex occurrence, influenced by psychological, biological, social and cultural factors. According to data from the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 people die each year due to suicide, which represents one in every 100 recorded deaths.

Also according to the WHO, worldwide suicide rates are decreasing, but in the Americas, the numbers are growing. Between 2000 and 2019, the global rate decreased by 36%. In the same period, in the Americas, rates increased by 17%. Among young people aged 15 to 29, suicide appears as the fourth most common cause of death, behind traffic accidents, tuberculosis and interpersonal violence.

The consumption of alcohol and psychoactive substances during childhood and adolescence is directly related to cases of suicide among young people, according to Antônio Geraldo da Silva, psychiatrist and president of the Brazilian Association of Psychiatry. “Alcohol and other drug abuse works by acting on the trigger point for suicide, which is the mental illness called depression, that is, affective disorders. This factor represents 36% to 37% of the population that has committed suicide.”

Sleep restriction is also a relevant factor for the maintenance of mental health in general, but especially when related to children, adolescents and child-juvenile development.

Signals and symptons

In general, mental disorders are characterized by changes in behavior patterns that impair daily activities. When the individual changes his behavior and this starts to harm him, whether at work, in social life, in school life or in any other context, these changes should serve as a warning. Among children and adolescents, parents need to be aware of the following signs:

Changes in sleep routine (insomnia or changing sleeping and waking times);

Sudden isolation from family and social contact;

Comments like “I’d rather die than go through this”;

Wearing long-sleeved clothing, even when it’s hot, behavior that can indicate self-mutilation marks on the arms or forearms;

Decreased school performance.

According to Antônio Geraldo, every threat of suicide must be treated truthfully. “If the person says that he is going to attempt suicide, that he wants to die, there can’t be that ‘dog that barks, doesn’t bite’ story. A dog that barks, does bite. If a person talks about suicide, he needs to get into a project of care, attention and care. It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, but it can happen”.

SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) provides care for people in psychological distress through the services of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS). Primary Health Care is the gateway to care and plays a fundamental role in the approach to Mental Disorders, especially mild and moderate ones, not only because of its capillarity, but also for knowing the population, the territory and the social determinants that interfere in behavioral changes, offering better conditions to support care.

Different levels of complexity make up care, and the CAPS – Psychosocial Care Center, in its different modalities, are strategic points of attention for the RAPS. Open and community-based health services, made up of a multiprofessional team that works from an interdisciplinary perspective, can be found.

Yellow September

During the month of September, the Ministry of Health publishes a series of content on the importance of awareness and care for mental health. Information is the first step of any treatment.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health