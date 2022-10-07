Ministry of Health warns about heart care — CMIO(Brazil)

Celebrated this Friday (16), the International Day of Interventional Cardiology is a date that aims to make an alert for heart health care. Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the main causes of death in the world, with special emphasis on cardiovascular diseases, which occupy the first position in the list in Brazil and in the rest of the world.

Interventional Cardiology is a specific area of ​​cardiology that treats a large number of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, aortic, mitral or pulmonary valve disease and congenital heart diseases, and diagnosis of heart diseases, through procedures minimally invasive procedures, such as catheterization, angioplasty, intracoronary ultrasound, among others. It is a technique that does not use large cuts, making everything more comfortable for the patient.

Because they are less invasive and usually performed only with sedation, dispensing with general anesthesia, interventional treatments allow the reduction of the patient’s hospital stay and a quicker return to their usual activities. From 2020 to July 2022, more than 242,000 interventional cardiology procedures were performed in Brazil.

Prevention is one of the most effective ways to control cardiovascular disease and should start as soon as possible. The adoption of simple and continuous habits, such as regular physical activity of at least 150 minutes a week, balanced diet, prioritizing fresh foods such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables and cereals, avoiding ultra-processed foods and smoking cessation, bring gains to health and to the heart.

Ministry of Health