Considered one of the largest vaccination programs in the world, PNI turns 49 — CMIO(Brazil)

In a country like Brazil, of continental dimensions and a population of 215 million inhabitants, protecting so many people and eradicating or controlling diseases is a huge challenge. The National Immunization Program (PNI) has been doing this for 49 years – completed this Sunday (18).

Diseases that once claimed thousands of victims in the past, such as smallpox and polio, have been eliminated thanks to the work of the PNI. Other communicable diseases also ceased to be a public health problem through the articulation of the program, formulated in 1973 and consolidated in 1975.

“The PNI has the capacity to vaccinate, if necessary, millions of people a day, without additional strategies. This shows the fantastic capacity of Brazil to vaccinate”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The program is structured at three levels of management: municipal, state and federal, which together discuss vaccination guidelines and goals.

In almost five decades, the PNI has gained international respect recognized by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), as a world reference. In total, 19 vaccines are made available in the immunization routine, whose protection begins in newborns, and can extend throughout life.

An example of pride in this trajectory is the record of the last case of poliomyelitis in Brazil, in 1989, a landmark of the PNI’s relevance. However, after the elimination of several of these diseases, such as Polio, many people were left with the false perception that they ceased to exist. “It is high immunization that ensures the protection of the population from diseases that have already been eliminated. Only with high vaccination coverage will we all continue to be protected”, says the secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros.

Pandemic

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil was the greatest example of the strength of the program. After the approval of the first vaccine against the disease by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Ministry of Health had already structured the vaccination campaign, with important guidelines and guidelines for states and municipalities.

The campaign against the coronavirus vaccinated more than 79% of the Brazilian population with two doses or a single dose, following the guidelines of the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO). More than 549 million doses were distributed to all federative units.

beyond the borders

The successful implementation of the National Immunization Program brought international recognition, being called upon to organize vaccination campaigns in East Timor and also contributed to vaccination actions, donating vaccines, executing training and making technical cooperation agreements in Palestine, the West Bank and the from Gaza.

Brazil also trained professionals in Suriname and established technical cooperation with countries such as the United States, Mexico, French Guiana, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia and Haiti.

Check out the vaccines offered by the PNI for all Brazilians.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health