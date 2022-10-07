On the anniversary of SUS, Ministry of Health promotes vaccination in Paraíba — CMIO(Brazil)

On the 32nd anniversary of the Unified Health System (SUS), this Monday (19), children and adolescents from São José da Lagoa Tapada (PB) were able to be vaccinated against polio and other diseases, such as measles, mumps and rubella. Eliminating diseases and protecting Brazilians through vaccination is one of the main achievements in the history of the SUS.

In the city of just over 7 thousand inhabitants, in the interior of the state, the SUS is present in the care, care, prevention, diagnosis and protection of the population, as well as in the other 48 thousand Basic Health Units spread throughout Brazil, which guarantee access to healthcare for the Brazilian population. Universal and free access to health is a fundamental precept of the Federal Constitution of 1988, and the law that regulated the system was sanctioned two years later, in 1990.

This Monday, children between one and under 5 years old took the two drops that protect against polio. They are part of the target audience of the campaign that runs until the 30th of September. Those under 15 years old were also able to update their vaccination card with the immunizations available in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

“Where there is Brazil, there is SUS. As Minister of Health, I ask you to help us, together with fathers, mothers and grandparents, to take children to exercise their right to have access to the vaccine. that have been eliminated for so long, affecting our children,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

The Ministry of Health team also met with local managers to guide and discuss the new financing model for Primary Health Care, the gateway to the SUS, with the Previne Brasil program.

32 years of SUS

Exactly 32 years ago, celebrated this Monday (19), universal and egalitarian public health for all Brazilians became a reality with the institution of the Unified Health System (SUS). What used to be a service for a few and of federal responsibility, became decentralized and shared management between the Union, states and municipalities.

The Federal Constitution of 1988 established health as a right for all and a duty of the State. Two years later, in 1990, Law No. 8080 regulated the Public Health System throughout the national territory. SUS is not simply a medical-hospital service. It also promotes services such as prevention, vaccination and disease control, in addition to acting in pharmaceutical assistance, education, promotion and health management.

For everyone to have guaranteed assistance, the SUS is based on three principles. Universalization: in which health is a right of citizenship for all people and a duty of the State. Then equity. The purpose of this principle is to reduce inequalities and ensure that everyone has access to the same services. Thirdly, there is comprehensiveness, a principle that considers people as a whole, meeting all their needs.

Ministry of Health