Between 5% and 8% of the world population has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder — CMIO(Brazil)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder. ADHD is related to early-onset changes in development, which can lead to deficits in personal, social, academic, or professional functioning. According to the Brazilian Attention Deficit Association – ABDA, the number of cases of ADHD varies between 5% and 8% worldwide. It is estimated that 70% of children with the disorder have another comorbidity and at least 10% have three or more comorbidities.

ADHD may be related to genetic and family links, according to Luiz Augusto Rode, a professor of psychiatry at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS). “ADHD has a strong genetic component, so it is not uncommon for the father to take his child to the consultation and begin to identify with the questions raised by the doctor. Around 30% of diagnosed children will have one or both parents with the disorder.”

Also according to the psychiatrist, it is not correct to say that there has been an increase in cases of ADHD over the years, but an increase in diagnoses. “People who have ADHD are being more recognized, more welcomed within health and educational services. We are dealing better with old labels that this public received and ended up not finding a proper diagnosis and treatment”, defended Rode.

Symptoms

The disorder is characterized by three main symptoms:

inattention;

Hyperactivity;

Impulsivity.

There are no tests to identify mental disorders. The diagnosis of ADHD is performed clinically, with the support of specific scales and tests.

These characteristics can be presented by any individual and at any time in life, but the first symptoms are usually identified among children and adolescents. Those responsible should observe the warning signs and seek professional help when they become recurrent and/or bring some damage to daily activities. “Everyone, in some situation of greater stress or similar, will have some level of inattention and show agitation. What should draw the attention of parents and guardians is when this inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity is intense. It is the predominant characteristic of the individual and that causes damage”, concluded Rode.

SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) provides care for people in psychological distress through the services of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS). Primary Health Care is the gateway to care and plays a fundamental role in the approach to Mental Disorders, especially mild and moderate ones, not only because of its capillarity, but also for knowing the population, the territory and the social determinants that interfere in behavioral changes.

In neurodevelopmental disorders, early diagnosis is essential for the proper prognosis and intersectoral articulation, especially with schools, indispensable in the care of the person with ADHD.

Different levels of complexity make up care, and the CAPS, in their different modalities, are strategic points of attention for the RAPS. Open and community-based health services, made up of a multiprofessional team that works from an interdisciplinary perspective, can be found.

Yellow September

During the month of September, the Ministry of Health publishes a series of content on the importance of awareness and care for mental health. Information is the first step of any treatment. Follow:

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health