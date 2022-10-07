More than 340,000 Brazilian children aged between 5 and 10 are monitored by the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Obesity in children and adolescents is multifactorial. Genetic, individual, behavioral and environmental conditions can influence nutritional status. The public report of the National Food and Nutrition Surveillance System, with data from people monitored in Primary Health Care, points out that, by mid-September 2022, more than 340,000 children aged 5 to 10 years old were diagnosed with obesity. In 2021, PHC diagnosed obesity in 356,000 children of the same age.

Currently, the South region has 11.52% of obese children in this age group, the highest rate in the country. Then come the Southeast regions, with 10.41%; Northeast, with 9.67%; Midwest, with 9.43%; and North, with 6.93% of children monitored by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the region.

The National Food and Nutrition Policy (PNAN) recognizes obesity as a public health problem. As it is multifactorial, the disease requires integrated interventions from different sectors, in addition to health, to stop progress and ensure full development during childhood.

The Ministry of Health advises that priority should be given to actions to promote adequate food, obesity prevention and interventions to build healthier food environments. Multisectoral actions are carried out by Pasta, with the aim of qualifying care for obese people assisted by the SUS. Among them are:

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health