Anxiety Disorders May Be Related to Genetic Factors — Português (Brasil)

Anxiety is an emotional reaction that can be present at any time in life and can be caused by different situations. It is an important and functional resource for the human organism, as it is responsible for adaptation in unknown cases, in addition to being responsible for alerting the body and mind in moments of danger. Anxiety becomes a disorder when manifested in an exaggerated and persistent way, disturbing different areas of life, making it dysfunctional.

Anxiety disorders are a combination of genetic and environmental factors, according to Sheila Caetano, a child psychiatrist and professor at the Department of Psychiatry at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP). “We still haven’t been able to determine the percentage of genetic influence and the percentage of environmental influence. But research shows that if the grandmother has severe depression, the greater the chances that the grandchild will have anxiety,” she explains. In addition, according to the expert, troubled environments are also capable of triggering an anxiety disorder.

types of disorder

According to the Brazilian Psychiatric Association (ABP), four types are included in the concept of anxiety disorders: Panic Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder or Social Phobia and Generalized Anxiety Disorder. They manifest themselves as follows:

It arises from a “panic attack”, with sudden onset, lasting approximately 10 minutes. During the crisis, the individual has a feeling of suffocation, “shortness of breath”, feeling of death, tachycardia, dizziness, excessive sweating, feeling of loss of control, chest pain or discomfort, gastrointestinal disturbances and others.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

In OCD, the individual has recurring obsessions, thoughts, images or impulses and feels obliged to perform behaviors in response to these obsessions, either to “neutralize” them or even as a “rule” to alleviate the feelings resulting from the obsessions. The disorder is characterized by compulsions that “force” the individual to do something, otherwise, he/she starts to present an accentuated picture of anxiety. These symptoms commonly take time and cause suffering, impairing functionality in important areas of life.

Social Anxiety Disorder or Social Phobia

The person presents the symptoms in social situations, where they are observed by other people, such as signing documents, while eating, presenting themselves in front of others, etc. In these cases, the individual begins to experience tremors, excessive sweating, redness, difficulty concentrating, palpitations, dizziness and fainting sensation.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The feeling of anxiety fluctuates over time, but it does not occur in the form of an “attack”, in a more acute way, nor is it related to specific situations. The person feels anxious most days and for long periods that can go on for months and even years. The main symptoms include apprehensive expectation or exaggerated worry.

childhood anxiety disorder

During childhood and early adolescence, anxiety disorders manifest primarily through physical symptoms, such as:

. Headache;

. Stomach ache;

. leg pain;

. Change in sleep patterns and appetite.

Children and adolescents may not be able to clearly explain their emotions, which makes it difficult for caregivers to identify excessive anxiety. For this, some signs can be observed:

. Present constant distress;

. Always wanting to be close to those responsible;

. No longer interested in going to school or sudden change in academic performance;

. Present an unjustified fear;

. Failing to perform daily activities such as studying, playing, singing or playing sports;

. Being scared of small things;

. Present an excessive and constant concern with health.

Among children, adolescents and adults, changes in behavioral patterns that lead to impairments in daily activities are crucial factors and should be investigated.

General practitioner, general practitioner, gynecologist, cardiologist, geriatrician, pediatrician and other medical categories are trained to identify, diagnose and treat anxiety disorders.

SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) provides care for people in psychological distress through the services of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS). Primary Health Care is the gateway to care and plays a fundamental role in the approach to Mental Disorders, especially mild and moderate ones, not only because of its capillarity, but also for knowing the population, the territory and the social determinants that interfere in behavioral changes, offering better conditions to support care.

Different levels of complexity make up care, and the CAPS – Psychosocial Care Center, in its different modalities, are strategic points of attention for the RAPS. Open and community-based health services, made up of a multiprofessional team that works from an interdisciplinary perspective, can be found.

Yellow September

During the month of September, the Ministry of Health publishes a series of content on the importance of awareness and care for mental health. Information is the first step of any treatment. Follow:

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health