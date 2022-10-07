In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest prevalence of depression — CMIO(Brazil)

Depression is a mental disorder associated with feelings of incapacity, irritability, pessimism, social isolation, loss of pleasure, cognitive deficit (memory and reasoning are impaired), low self-esteem and sadness, which interfere with daily life. It affects the ability to work, sleep, study, eat, socialize, among others. This disorder is characterized by negative feelings that persist for at least two weeks, causing harm.

In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest prevalence of depression, in addition to being the second country with the highest prevalence in the Americas, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Psychiatrist Juliana Tramontina explains that depression is multifactorial. “Biological, psychological and social factors influence the individual to have a depressive episode”, she details.

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and it is estimated that more than 300 million people of all ages suffer from this disorder, according to the Pan American Health Organization. PAHO/WHO also points out the importance of genetics in some forms of depression, although individuals without a family history also have the disorder. The severity, frequency and duration vary with each person and their psychic conditions.

Throughout life, several events can be triggers for a depressive episode: childhood trauma, loss of loved ones, significant changes in routine, use of psychoactive substances and others. Depression during childhood and adolescence often manifests itself from symptoms different from those presented by adults, so a sudden change in behavior needs to be evaluated. “Schools can help a lot in this assessment of changes in child and adolescent behavior”, warns the psychiatrist.

Symptoms

Some symptoms should be noted as a warning point for depression:

depressed mood, irritability, anxiety and distress;

discouragement or high tiredness;

decreased or inability to experience joy and pleasure in activities previously considered pleasurable;

disinterest, lack of motivation and indifference;

feelings of fear, insecurity, hopelessness, helplessness and emptiness;

frequent and disproportionate ideas of guilt, feelings of meaninglessness in life, worthlessness, failure, and thoughts of death;

distorted and negative interpretation of reality;

difficulty concentrating, slower thinking and forgetfulness;

decreased libido;

loss or increase in appetite and weight;

insomnia, early morning awakening or increased sleep;

pain and other physical symptoms not justified by medical problems, such as stomachaches, poor digestion, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation, tension in the back of the neck and shoulders, headache or body ache, feeling of heaviness or pressure in the chest, among others. others.

SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) provides care for people in psychological distress through the services of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS). Primary Health Care is the gateway to care and plays a fundamental role in the approach to Mental Disorders, especially mild and moderate ones, not only because of its capillarity, but also for knowing the population, the territory and the social determinants that interfere in behavioral changes, offering better conditions to support care.

Different levels of complexity make up care, and the CAPS – Psychosocial Care Center, in its different modalities, are strategic points of attention for the RAPS. Open and community-based health services, made up of a multiprofessional team that works from an interdisciplinary perspective, can be found. Multiprofessional Specialized Mental Health Teams (AMENT) are also available, which aim to treat moderate cases of anxiety and depression.

In order to help the organization of the network, the Care Line for Adult Depression Disorders demonstrates the care flows with safe therapeutic plans, establishing the ideal “care path” that should be offered to people at different levels of health care and according to your needs.

Yellow September

During the month of September, the Ministry of Health publishes a series of content on the importance of awareness and care for mental health.

