Managers can request incentives for specialized health care for indigenous peoples — CMIO(Brazil)

Installation of outpatient clinics specialized in indigenous health; encouraging culture; diet adjusted to the dietary habits and restrictions of each ethnic group, without prejudice to the observation of the patient’s clinical condition; promotion of the establishment’s ambience according to the ethnic specificities of the indigenous populations served; and qualification and hiring of diverse professionals such as interpreters and health professionals. These are the benefits of the Incentive for Specialized Care for Indigenous Peoples (IAE-PI), within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The Ministry of Health, through the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI), maintains the IAE-PI with the objective of encouraging the growth in the number of visits in the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI). The criteria for transfer follow the determinations of Ordinance No. 2,663, of October 11, 2017. The incentive can also be used to finance research and extension projects in indigenous health, promoting specialized care for indigenous people.

In 2022, the fund supports resources for 100 establishments located in the vicinity of 20 of the 34 Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI) existing throughout Brazil.

The request can be made by Municipal and State Managers, through the DSEI, by filling in the forms available here, clicking on the IAE-PI tab. Doubts can be clarified by calling (61) 3315-5932.

Calculation

The resource calculation is divided into fixed and variable pass-throughs. The amounts of fixed transfers depend on the number of indigenous people served monthly by the health establishment. On the other hand, the variable transfers depend on the fulfillment of the agreed objectives.

The use of transfers is monitored rigorously, with production and service targets that must be met and include semi-annual face-to-face visits, as well as evidence of the application of these resources. This description must be presented in the Annual Management Report – RAG and signed by the Health Council.

Ministry of Health