2nd Meeting of Managers discussed methodologies and tools to improve project management in the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Agile methodologies, visual management tools and information technologies were themes of the 2nd Meeting of Project Managers of the Ministry of Health, held this Wednesday (21), in Brasília/DF. The initiative is part of the Pasta Project Managers Meeting Cycle, to raise awareness of the importance of continuous improvement in the management of projects developed within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Our idea is to support managers in the implementation of best practices and the dissemination of a project management culture that contributes to the improvement and strengthening of the SUS”, said Ana Paula Siqueira, director of the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health.

The cycle of meetings also aims to articulate and develop a MS project management network to share experiences and knowledge in the area. At each monthly meeting, specific topics will be addressed by specialists and technicians.

In this edition, the meeting was attended by the director of the Department of Science and Technology, Alessandra Siqueira, who presented agile methodologies and visual project management tools. “When the sector uses new methodologies, we can have faster products, in a more adaptive way, in which we are able to implement changes in any area of ​​activity and make daily work more agile and efficient to promote the health of the Brazilian population”, he commented. Is it over there.

The use of information technologies was also a highlight of the meeting. Marcilon Araújo, systems analyst at the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health, brought as an example the successful case of digital transformation developed by the sector, with the creation of Sispron – Monitoring System for national programs to support cancer care (Pronon) and the Support for Health Care for Persons with Disabilities (Pronas/PCD).

“Sispron organizes project data and transforms it into strategic information to provide greater transparency, improve monitoring and qualify information and knowledge management”, said the analyst. The system has been in operation since April 2021 and currently monitors 383 projects, 257 of which refer to Pronas/PCD and 126 to Pronon.

The event is organized by the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health (SE/MS) in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (SCTIE/MS).

Project Network

The initiative integrates a series of actions aimed at structuring the network of project management offices of the Ministry of Health, involving all the departments of the Ministry. In this context, the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health plays the role of Central Office for Strategic Projects of the Ministry of Health to support the secretariats in decision-making regarding the management of their projects.

Ministry of Health