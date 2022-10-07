Ministry of Health promotes, this Saturday (24), vaccination against polio and other diseases in DF — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health promotes, this Saturday (24), from 8 am, an act of vaccination against poliomyelitis and multivaccination, in the Sarah Kubitschek City Park, in Brasília/DF. The event is free and is part of the celebration of 32 years of the Unified Health System (SUS). Simultaneously, the Pasta performs a vaccination act in the Santa Luzia Community, in Cidade Estrutural, an administrative region 16 km from the capital.

The strategy aims to mobilize parents and guardians to immunize children between one and under five years of age against the virus that causes infantile paralysis and to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

“Fathers, mothers, grandmothers and guardians, take the children to exercise their right to have access to the vaccine. We don’t want diseases that have been eliminated for so long to hit our country again”, invites the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

To expand the opportunity for parents and guardians to take children across the country to immunization centers, the Ministry has extended the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination until September 30 (Ministry of Health extends the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination until September 30).

The target audience is more than 14.3 million children under five years of age, and children under 1 year of age must be immunized according to the vaccination status for the primary regimen. Children aged 1 to 4 years should take one dose of Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine (OPV), provided they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) in the basic regimen. So far, about 6 million doses have been applied in Brazil.

Other activities

In addition to the mobilization against poliomyelitis, the act in Brasília will have a blood pressure measurement service, diabetes testing, integrative practices, as well as medical care and referral services, all free of charge.

Service

Act of vaccination against poliomyelitis and multivaccination

Date: September 24 (Saturday)

Time: 8 am

Location: Administration Parking – City Park – Brasília/DF

and Santa Luzia Community – Structural City (DF)

