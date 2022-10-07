Conitec approves proposal to use cost-effectiveness thresholds (ECL) in healthcare decisions — CMIO(Brazil)

The proposal to use cost-effectiveness thresholds in health decisions received a final recommendation for approval by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), of the Ministry of Health. The topic was on the agenda of the 112th Ordinary Meeting, after undergoing public consultation and being the subject of a public hearing, promoted by the Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies in Health (SCTIE/MS).

Last year, the Ministry of Health launched a publication on the subject and, later, a report originated based on the discussions of the Conitec Plenary. However, the use of cost-effectiveness thresholds has been the object of analysis for years, says the representative of the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Vania Canuto.

“When Conitec started, the main non-compliance of the documentation was the economic evaluation”, he said. “Brazil has evolved a lot in this regard in recent years and there have been very consistent studies. decades, but based on their experience, without method. Today we have method and studies that supported us for decision making”, he explained.

Professor of Health Economics and former director of the Center for Health Economics at the University of York, Michael Drummond, participated in the Meeting and presented information on the topic. Drummond is considered one of the references on the subject and was the one who consolidated the principles of health economics used worldwide.

“I found the discussion very broad and of good quality. It is much more complex, perhaps, than some individual debates about specific drugs or products,” he revealed. Drummond is the author of two important textbooks and more than 650 scientific articles. He served as a consultant to the World Health Organization and the European Union.

On the occasion, technicians from the Health Technology Assessment Center (NATS) of the National Institute of Cardiology (INC) presented the result of the public consultation, which received 227 contributions.

public consultation

Three methodologies were included in the Commission’s report sent for public consultation in August: precedents, opportunity cost and efficiency frontier, or cost-effectiveness. These were also alternative thresholds, used in specific situations. According to the document, the definition of a cost-effectiveness reference value should preferably be based on the methodological approach to the efficiency of the health system (opportunity cost) and on the approach of the efficiency frontier, when applicable. However, whenever possible, there should be space for discussion based on other approaches.

The proposal approved by Conitec for the Brazilian public health system is based on studies by Klaxton, Woods and Pichon-Riviere. In workshops held by Conitec, when this suggestion was developed and evaluated, there was a recommendation of the value of 1 GDP per capita, of R$ 40 thousand per QALY, a unit used in HTA methodologies, which considers quality-adjusted life years, similar to the from a study recently published in Colombia, with annual GDP threshold updates.

“Health services are not free and resources are scarce. Health economics comes to help the decision maker make the most efficient allocation of health resources and increase the social well-being of our population. When incorporating a new technology, other people may be denied resources and other goods. It is important to manage limited resources”, analyzes Vania.

Several countries have already established cost-effectiveness thresholds, such as Australia, Canada and Chile. Colombia recently produced a scientific article dealing with the topic and proposed a threshold value of 1 GDP per capita. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), in the United Kingdom and an international reference, established the threshold 29 years ago, a decision made by a committee constituted by the country’s legislation.

In Brazil, Conitec recommended easing the threshold in some situations, such as in pediatric diseases, with a significant reduction in quality-adjusted survival, in rare diseases and in the care of people in social vulnerability, being three times the default value of the proposed threshold.

During the evaluation of the result of the public consultation, methodological aspects were discussed in the definition of thresholds, such as the need for a better understanding of the process of evaluating health technologies by Conitec and the need to increase transparency about the criteria considered in the rejection of technologies. In addition, the incorporation process was discussed, focusing on the limitations for the use of the QALY outcome for the evaluation of technologies in different diseases, on the values ​​and on how the annual correction of the recommended threshold will be made.

The INC’s NATS coordinator, Marisa Santos, stressed that the cost-effectiveness threshold will not work as an all or nothing, in which “above the threshold nothing will be incorporated and below the threshold everything will be incorporated”, it will be just one of the criteria for evaluation to judge the efficiency of the technology. Still, it indicates that inefficient incorporations generate losses for the system and that the update would be carried out by the GDP, automatically, since the lack of annual correction would generate a lag in the values, as suggested by the initial proposal. Based on the repercussions, the INC team is evaluating alternative methods of updating.

Cost-effectiveness threshold (LCE)

The LCE is a parameter to better understand the impact on the efficiency of a health system generated by the incorporation of a new technology in relation to existing ones. Efficiency analysis is fundamental from a SUS perspective, in which limited resources are used and in an environment of constant technological innovation that generates a large contingent of demands. The current health scenario shows that demands also increase due to the current profile of the Brazilian population, which is aging and requires more complex treatments, which often involve innovative and more expensive technologies.

For the professor of the Department of Public Health at the University of Brasília (UnB), Ivan Zimmermann, it is important that the decisions to incorporate technologies at Conitec adopt a cost-effectiveness benchmark, which should not be seen as an isolated element of the others involved in the technology assessment process. “Just as important is considering the threshold as another element of decision making. Intrinsically linked to the use of the threshold is the need that it is just another parameter and should not dominate the entire discussion,” he said.

Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

ATS methods must be explicit and increasingly transparent. In addition to the incorporation process, which is the most demanded, ATS is used for the management of health technologies, considering the entire technology life cycle: from innovation, introduction, monitoring and obsolescence so that more efficient and that consider equity.

know more

A health technology assessment considers many principles, including efficacy, effectiveness, safety and economic aspects. Whether it’s a drug, a product or a procedure, it needs to be more effective or safer than the ones that already exist in the SUS. In other words: is what is being evaluated safer and would it bring greater efficiency to the system? Does it bring relevant clinical benefits to the patient, with quality and increased life expectancy? And if this technology is more efficient, how much does it cost? Are we in a position to pay?

Answering these questions involves thinking about the cost-effectiveness relationship, comparing the costs and health outcomes of the new technology in comparison with another that already exists in the public health network or with a standard treatment already offered for a given health condition. How much more? What more health result will it give me?

These are some of the questions that permeate the use of cost-effectiveness thresholds in the assessment of health technologies. “We are faced with social values, methodological issues, principles and guidelines of the health system. It’s a complex relationship. That is why it is necessary to have an understanding of value, in addition to the concept of cost, in the quest to ensure that the system has more value in health and that this translates into quantity and quality of life”, explains Corah Prado, deputy director of DGITS.

The cost-effectiveness threshold is important because it represents society’s willingness to pay and reflects the maximum value that would prevent other technologies from being offered in the SUS, due to the incorporation of new technology, since there are limited financial resources in all sectors. health systems. In addition, they can be considered threshold modifiers, depending on the characteristics of the disease and technology, being an ultra-rare disease, in the case of orphan or innovative drugs that modify the natural history of the disease or that increase survival, for example.

“Resources are scarce, but the demands and needs are limitless. As a result, it is necessary to bring parameters that allow the sustainability of the system that not only invests in curative care, but also in prevention, rehabilitation, monitoring of life cycles, of the various types of care that compose it and that serve 220 million people. Brazilians with completely different needs and diseases”, said Corah.

Publication

In December 2021, the Ministry of Health released the publication “The use of cost-effectiveness thresholds in health decisions: proposal for the incorporation of technologies in the Unified Health System”, which originated in a series of debates. In the publication there are the theoretical and methodological bases necessary for the adoption of the cost-effectiveness threshold as one of the criteria for the elaboration of recommendations on the incorporation of technologies in the SUS.

Conitec’s recommendation indicates that the definition of a cost-effectiveness reference value should preferably be based on the methodological approach of health system efficiency or opportunity cost and on the efficiency frontier approach, when applicable.

The proposal is in line with other methodologies already studied by Conitec, such as the efficiency frontier and the use of multi-criteria in decision-making, in order to contribute to the discussion on the impact on SUS efficiency arising from the incorporation of new technologies.

